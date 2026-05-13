Columbia VA upgrades health care infrastructure
PRESS RELEASE
February 27, 2026
Columbia, SC - Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia VA Health Care System today announced the initiation of multiple infrastructure modernization projects designed to strengthen patient safety, enhance clinical capabilities, and improve the care environment for Veterans in South Carolina.
These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.
Columbia VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:
- Infusion Pump full fleet replacement – completed Jan 2026
- Electronic Health Record Management (EHRM) Infrastructure Upgrades
- Gamma Camera #2 replacement
- Hemodynamics System Replacement
- Electrical upgrades in the inpatient bed-tower
- Electrical panel and breaker upgrades across entire campus
- Elevators modernization in Buildings 9, 100, 106 and 100A
- Renovate 4th Floor Intensive Care Unit
Patient parking lots repair and resurface
“Investing in our infrastructure directly strengthens the safety, reliability, and quality of care we provide to Veterans,” said Jeffrey A. Soots, Acting Executive Director/CEO. “These projects position the Columbia VA Health Care System to meet current needs while preparing for the future of Veteran health care in our region.”
These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has:
- Reduced the backlog of Veterans waiting for VA benefits by 60%.
- Eliminated the backlog of Veteran families waiting for VA health care.
- Processed record numbers of disability claims, reaching an all-time fiscal-year high of three million claims processed Sept. 30.
- Opened 25 new health care clinics, expanding access for Vets around the country.
- Offered Veterans more than 1.9 million appointments outside of normal operating hours. These early-morning, evening, and weekend appointments are giving Veterans more timely and convenient options for care.
Media contacts
James Branch, Public Affairs Officer