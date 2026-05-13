Columbia VA upgrades health care infrastructure

PRESS RELEASE

February 27, 2026

Columbia, SC - Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia VA Health Care System today announced the initiation of multiple infrastructure modernization projects designed to strengthen patient safety, enhance clinical capabilities, and improve the care environment for Veterans in South Carolina.

These projects are part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair and improve department health care facilities in fiscal year 2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program.

Columbia VA improvement projects for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 are:

Infusion Pump full fleet replacement – completed Jan 2026

Electronic Health Record Management (EHRM) Infrastructure Upgrades

Gamma Camera #2 replacement

Hemodynamics System Replacement

Electrical upgrades in the inpatient bed-tower

Electrical panel and breaker upgrades across entire campus

Elevators modernization in Buildings 9, 100, 106 and 100A

Renovate 4th Floor Intensive Care Unit

Patient parking lots repair and resurface

“Investing in our infrastructure directly strengthens the safety, reliability, and quality of care we provide to Veterans,” said Jeffrey A. Soots, Acting Executive Director/CEO. “These projects position the Columbia VA Health Care System to meet current needs while preparing for the future of Veteran health care in our region.”

These infrastructure investments are part of a host of important initiatives to improve VA during the second Trump Administration. Since Jan. 20, 2025, VA has: