Op-Ed - Nurses Week 2026: Advancing Nursing, Transforming Healthcare

PRESS RELEASE

May 6, 2026

Columbia, SC - Celebrating the Heartbeat of the Columbia VA Health Care System

Each year from May 6 to May 12, we observe National Nurses Week—a time to recognize the extraordinary contributions of nurses and to reflect on the legacy of Florence Nightingale, whose birthday we honor on May 12. Nightingale’s work as a reformer and pioneer reshaped health care through improved sanitation, data-driven decision-making, and an unwavering commitment to patient well-being. Her influence continues to guide the nursing profession today.

This year’s VA Nurses Week theme, “Advancing Nursing – Transforming Healthcare,” is more than a slogan—it is a reality we see every day at the Columbia VA Health Care System. Our nurses are the heartbeat of our organization. They are present during moments of hope and healing, as well as in times of uncertainty and crisis. They are often the first to enter a patient’s room and the last to leave, ensuring that no Veteran faces their health journey alone.

Our nurses bring compassion, clinical expertise, and a deep sense of purpose to every interaction. Their work goes beyond bedside care—they are leaders, innovators, and advocates. They implement new technologies, improve care delivery models, and champion patient-centered practices that enhance outcomes and experiences for the Veterans we serve. Their contributions directly advance access to care, quality outcomes, and the trust Veterans place in our health care system.

Like Nightingale, our nurses continue to rise to the challenges of an evolving health care landscape. Whether responding to complex medical needs, supporting mental health initiatives, or mentoring the next generation of health professionals, they consistently demonstrate resilience and excellence.

Because of their dedication, the Columbia VA Health Care System continues to set a high standard for quality and performance. We remain a five-star rated hospital, with consistently strong outcomes in patient safety, mortality, readmissions, and patient experience-reflecting sustained, high-reliability performance.

In 2025, we were recognized as a 5-Star CMS Facility for Nurse Communication and highlighted by Becker’s Hospital Review for excellence in patient experience, including being ranked among the nation’s quietest hospitals—an achievement that reflects the healing environment our nurses help create.

These accomplishments are not just metrics—they represent trust, compassion, and lives improved. They reflect the daily impact our nurses have on Veterans and their families.

As we celebrate Nurses Week 2026, we honor the dedication, skill, and humanity that define our nursing workforce. Their contributions extend far beyond clinical settings—they strengthen our communities, uplift our patients, and embody the very mission of serving those who have served.

To all our nurses: thank you for advancing nursing and transforming health care. Your work is not only valued—it is essential to the dignity, well-being, and care of every Veteran we are privileged to serve.

Dr. Ruth Mustard is the Associate Director for Patient Care Services and Chief of Nursing Services for the Columbia VA Health Care System. Mustard has served as a nurse for 48 years.