News Releases
Get the latest news from the Columbia VA Health Care System. For more information about Columbia VA HCS, contact our Public Affairs Office at 803-776-4000, ext. 56519.
February 27, 2026
Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia VA Health Care System today announced the initiation of multiple infrastructure modernization projects designed to strengthen patient safety, enhance clinical capabilities, and improve the care environment for Veterans in South Carolina.
September 9, 2025
The Columbia VA Health Care System announced today it has earned a five-star rating as part of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services 2025 hospital quality ratings.
November 29, 2024
The Columbia VA Health Care System recently received a comprehensive evaluation of its Radiation Safety Program for diagnostic and interventional x-ray imaging.
November 26, 2024
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – (November 14, 2024) The Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) has been awarded four Certified Zero Harm Awards for 2024.
October 9, 2024
ATLANTA — The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Susan Roberts, DO, MPH, MBA, FACP, FACHE as the Chief Medical Officer of the VA Southeast Network (VISN 7) effective October 6, 2024.
September 27, 2024
Important Update for Columbia VA HCS Veterans:
September 25, 2024
Team Columbia VA HCS, As we monitor the progress of the approaching hurricane, we want to assure you that the safety of our Veterans, staff, and operations remains our top priority. At this time, we do not anticipate any cancellations of appointments or disruptions to our regular services.
November 27, 2023
As the nation honors Veterans during November, the Veterans in VA’s Million Veteran Program (MVP) made history: the one-millionth Veteran joined MVP on November 8. This historic milestone highlights VA’s deep commitment to improving the future of healthcare for America’s Veterans.
July 28, 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Today Columbia VA Health Care System announced that it received a ‘5 of 5 Stars’ rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
May 17, 2023
The Columbia VA Health Care System’s (VAHCS) Vaccine Clinic hosted their inaugural Spring Fling Vaccination Event, May 16. The event aimed to increase vaccination rates in the Veteran community and provide easy access to COVID-19 vaccinations.