VA awards over $800,000 in grants for adaptive sports programs in South Carolina

PRESS RELEASE

October 9, 2026

Columbia, SC - The Department of Veterans Affairs awarded over $800,000 in grants to South Carolina community-based organizations in Georgia that provide adaptive sports programs.

This funding is part of $16 million in grants awarded to 91 organizations nationwide to advance adapted sports programs for Veterans and active-duty service members.

Adaptive sports programs give Veterans opportunities to build independence, well-being, and quality of life through a variety of competitive and recreational activities. These activities, such as archery, skiing, cycling, wheelchair softball, hunting, fishing, and more, help Veterans rehabilitate through recreation and encourage an active, healthy lifestyle.

View the complete list of grant awardees.

“Through these grants, we are expanding access to adaptive sports opportunities for Veterans across the Midlands and Upstate regions of South Carolina,” said Bryan Arnette, Columbia VA Executive Director/CEO. “These programs provide far more than recreation—they create opportunities for Veterans with disabilities to stay active, build confidence, strengthen connections, and discover new possibilities. By investing in adaptive sports within the communities we serve, we are helping ensure that Veterans throughout our catchment area have meaningful opportunities to improve their overall health, well-being, and quality of life.”

Since the establishment of the Adaptive Sports Grant Program, VA has awarded over $150 million to expand access to adaptive sports nationwide.

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