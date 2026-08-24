Veteran Care Coordinators

Relevant VA Policies and Practices

The Columbia VA Health Care System has a number of policies to ensure culturally and clinically competent care for Veterans.



Visitation: The Columbia VA Health Care System allows for a family member, friend, or other individual to be present with the patient for emotional support during their stay.

Definition of Family: "Family" may include individual(s) not legally related to the individual. Family members include spouses, domestic partners, and significant others.

Advanced Directives: Patients may designate any person as a decision-maker for care should they become unable to make these decisions. Advanced Directives agents are chosen by the Veteran and do not need to be biologically related.

Documentation in Medical Records: The Columbia VA Health Care System maintains the confidentiality of information about sexual orientation as it does with all other private health information.



Changing Legal Name in Medical Records: Your name in your medical record will reflect your legal name. You have the right to request that your name be updated as appropriate. There are established procedures for changing your legal name. You can contact the VA Privacy Officer to learn more about the process.

Concerns and/or Complaints: If you feel you are not being provided with compassionate care, we encourage you to make your concerns known. Concerns regarding a specific Service (e.g., Primary Care, Mental Health) should be directed to the contact person for that Service. Contact information for each Service can be easily found on this website through the Services page. You may also discuss any concerns with a Patient Advocate. If you have any questions or concerns that are not about a specific Service or Clinic, you can contact the Veteran Care Coordinator (VCC).