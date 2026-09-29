MOVE! & TeleMOVE!
A healthy weight can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do. It can also help you prevent and manage many chronic diseases and conditions. MOVE! is based on the latest research and can help you focus on your health and wellness through: Healthy eating Physical activity Behavior change MOVE! can help you lose weight, keep it off, and improve your health.
Welcome to the MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans (MOVE!), supported by VA's National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (NCP). We are proud to make this program available to Veterans. Now in its second decade, MOVE! includes the most up-to-date approaches for weight management. Please explore our website to learn more about MOVE!
What is MOVE!?
VA’s MOVE!® Weight Management Program for Veterans (MOVE!) can help you manage your weight so you can feel your best. With MOVE!, you’ll use helpful tools to make lasting lifestyle changes and reach your personal goals.
If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.
With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:
- improve your quality of life, and even live longer
- reduce health risks
- prevent or reverse certain diseases
VA also offers weight management medicines and surgery. These options can be helpful when used along with MOVE!. Talk with your health care team to learn more about these choices and how they can help you meet your goals.
For more information visit the National VA MOVE! site here.
MOVE! at home
TeleMOVE! partners Veterans with a VA care coordinator using home health monitoring technologies. TeleMOVE! combines the successful MOVE! Weight Management Program with tools of telehealth, like video and phone calls. TeleMOVE! focuses on nutrition, physical activity, and behavior change. These changes may help you feel good and have the energy to do the things you want to do. They may even help improve health conditions like diabetes, heart disease, COPD, and depression.
"The TeleMOVE! program was a great success for me. The idea that I had to weigh in and the results were being recorded was motivation for me. I had a personal goal of losing the required pounds to have my hips replaced. I was able to use this program versus having gastric weight loss surgery," said Veteran Charlie Twine.
There are many Veterans participating in the TeleMOVE! program from their own homes. Check with the staff at your participating facility, and they’ll get you started.
Get Started With MOVE!
Ready to take the next step toward a healthier lifestyle? MOVE! is a VA program designed to help Veterans make healthy changes to their eating habits, physical activity and overall lifestyle.
Getting started is easy. Talk with your VA health care team about your interest in MOVE! or TeleMOVE! Your care team can help determine which program and resources are right for you.
Explore the MOVE! program, learn more about what to expect and find helpful resources on the national VA MOVE! website:
Melissa Dimarino MS, RD, CSOWM, LD
Columbia VAHCS TeleMOVE! Coordinator
VA Columbia South Carolina health care
Email: Melissa.Dimarino@va.gov