MOVE! & TeleMOVE!

Welcome to the MOVE! Weight Management Program for Veterans (MOVE!), supported by VA's National Center for Health Promotion and Disease Prevention (NCP). We are proud to make this program available to Veterans. Now in its second decade, MOVE! includes the most up-to-date approaches for weight management. Please explore our website to learn more about MOVE!

What is MOVE!?

VA’s MOVE!® Weight Management Program for Veterans (MOVE!) can help you manage your weight so you can feel your best. With MOVE!, you’ll use helpful tools to make lasting lifestyle changes and reach your personal goals.

If you have a higher body weight, losing 5%-10% of your weight can improve your health. Keeping a weight that is healthy for you can help you feel good and have energy to do the things you want to do.

With the help of your MOVE! care team, you can:

improve your quality of life, and even live longer

reduce health risks

prevent or reverse certain diseases

VA also offers weight management medicines and surgery. These options can be helpful when used along with MOVE!. Talk with your health care team to learn more about these choices and how they can help you meet your goals.



For more information visit the National VA MOVE! site here.