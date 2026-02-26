Suicide Prevention
This page is dedicated to Suicide Prevention professionals. The information contained is geared toward VA and community providers for continuing education purposes.
Suicide Prevention Conference
The third annual 2026 Virtual Suicide Prevention Conference was a rousing success with nearly 800 attendees throughout the day.
Below are the presentations from the conference held on Feb. 25, 2026.
- Advancing Innovations and Challenging the Status Quo of VA Suicide Prevention
- Safety Plan Quality of Peer Specialists Following Formal Training in the Safety Planning Intervention
- Safety Planning in a Group Setting - Project Life Force
- Operation S.A.F.E.R. Together
- Women Veterans’ and Providers' Perspectives on and Experiences with Suicide Prevention in Reproductive Health Care Settings