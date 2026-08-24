Mr. Arnette joins Columbia VA following his service as Deputy Network Director for the VA Desert Pacific Healthcare Network, where he provided executive oversight and strategic direction for eight health care systems serving Veterans across Arizona, New Mexico, and Southern California. In that role, he led execution of the network’s approximately $9 billion annual budget, strengthening partnerships and ensuring strategic alignment of resources with VA’s mission to deliver high-quality, accessible care to Veterans throughout the network.

Mr. Arnette brings extensive executive leadership experience spanning facility, regional, and central office roles. As Interim Medical Center Director for the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System in Prescott, Arizona, he served as the health care system’s chief executive, leading a team dedicated to providing comprehensive care to nearly 35,000 Veterans throughout Northern Arizona, including Veterans from 11 tribal nations.

His executive leadership experience also includes serving as Interim Medical Center Director for the VA Loma Linda Healthcare System, where he guided operational improvements and advanced initiatives to strengthen organizational culture and performance. At VA Central Office, Mr. Arnette served as Interim Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Office of Enterprise Integration, advising the VA Deputy Secretary and managing VA’s relationship and collaboration with the U.S. Department of Defense.

A recognized leader in health care quality and performance improvement, Mr. Arnette has led system-wide improvement and lean transformation initiatives while serving as Deputy Medical Center Director at the VA Long Beach Healthcare System and as Chief Quality Officer at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System.

As Executive Director, Mr. Arnette now leads the Columbia VA Health Care System, a major Level 1b teaching health care system established in 1932. The system operates a 97-acre medical center in Columbia and seven community-based outpatient clinics in Anderson, Florence, Greenville, Orangeburg, Rock Hill, Spartanburg, and Sumter. Columbia VA serves more than 98,000 Veterans across 36 of South Carolina’s 46 counties and manages an annual budget of approximately $1.2 billion.

Mr. Arnette holds a Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Health Services Administration from the University of Central Florida and is a board-certified Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE).