Catherine Sinay

In this role, she provides executive-level oversight to facility operations and strategic initiatives that ensure the delivery of high-quality care to Veterans across a 36-county region in the upstate, midlands, and Pee Dee areas of South Carolina.

Ms. Sinay brings over a decade of federal service and financial leadership experience to her current position. Before this appointment, she served as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of CVAHCS from May 2018 to April 2025. As CFO, she managed daily operations of the Finance Service, directing the allocation of an annual budget exceeding $1 billion and ensuring that fiscal resources supported the system’s mission to deliver world-class health care to Veterans.

A leader in advancing VA-wide financial policy and education, Ms. Sinay contributed to the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) Field Education Committee in 2021, where she helped develop competency frameworks that shaped financial training and policy. During 2021, she also served as a volunteer on the Integrated Veteran Care (IVC) Strategy 7 Action Team, contributing to tactical plans designed to enhance financial performance in Veteran care.

Ms. Sinay began her VA career in 2013, previously serving as Deputy CFO and Budget Analyst. Before joining VA, she worked for the Department of Defense as a Budget and Financial Analyst for U.S. Air Force Central Command and contributed to other key defense programs, including the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the Joint Strike Fighter.

A proud U.S. Air Force Veteran, Ms. Sinay served as an Emergency Medical Technician with the 9th Air Force Strategic Air Command. She holds a Master of Science in Financial Management from the University of Maryland University College. She is also a member of the Association of Government Accountants.