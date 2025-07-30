With a career spanning three decades in the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Mr. Vess brings extensive leadership experience in healthcare administration, operations, and strategic planning.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Vess served as Associate Director of the Martinsburg VA Health Care System. He also held key leadership roles, including Acting Medical Center Director for Beckley VA Medical Center, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing operations and ensuring quality patient care. Additionally, he served as the Incident Commander for the COVID-19 pandemic response, demonstrating his expertise in crisis management and healthcare coordination.

Mr. Vess’ previous assignments include Acting Deputy Network Director for the VA Capitol Health Care Network (VISN 5) and Acting Deputy Medical Center Director for the Southeast Louisiana VA Health Care System. Since joining the VA in 1995, he has held various leadership positions across medical centers, VISN, and VA Central Office (VACO), including Project/Portfolio Manager for the Veterans Health Administration, Health System Specialist at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, North Carolina, Pharmacy Data Manager for VISN 5, and Medical Management Specialist at James J. Peters VA Medical Center in Bronx, New York.

Mr. Vess earned a Bachelor of Arts in Therapeutic Recreation from Belmont Abbey College in Belmont, North Carolina, in 1994 and a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Administration from Baruch College-CUNY/Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, New York, in 2005. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a graduate of the Senior Executive Service Candidate Development Program, Class of 2024.