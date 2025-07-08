Javed Tunio, MD, MBA, joined the VA after serving numerous leadership roles over 14 years in private practice, including Director of Basic and Advanced Cardiovascular Imaging, Cardiac Rehabilitation, Cardiovascular Research, Congestive Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension, Chief of Cardiology and Heart & Vascular Service line. He also served as a member of the Board of Directors for Tri-State (WI, IA, and IL) based Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare and Cancer Board for Medical College of Wisconsin.

His leadership journey in VA includes Chief of Cardiovascular Section, Chief of Medicine, Chief of Staff, VISN Deputy Chief Medical Officer, VISN Acting Chief Medical Officer, and Chief of Staff for the St. Cloud VAHCS.

His academic and research achievements include starting the Cardiovascular Fellowship Program for the City of Las Vegas in collaboration with University of Southern Nevada School of Medicine, establishing a brand new Cardiovascular Research Department for Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, serving as the Chair of Clinical Research for HealthPartners, and serving as the Chair of Quality and Value department of North and Central Milwaukee markets (3 hospital systems) for the Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare. He holds and is serving as the Clinical Professor of Medicine at the University of Southern Nevada School of Medicine and the University of Iowa. His research interest in the field of Cardiovascular Medicine includes Inflammation/ Dysmetabolic Syndrome and Heart Disease.