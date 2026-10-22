Columbia VA unveils state-of-the-art operating room suite, advancing surgical care for Veterans

Modernized surgical facilities, robotic-assisted technology, and enhanced patient privacy mark a new chapter in delivering high-quality health care to Veterans.

The Columbia VA Health Care System celebrated a major milestone in surgical care Wednesday, Oct. 14, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the opening of its new state-of-the-art operating room wing. The expansion complements the Dorn VA Medical Center’s existing second-floor surgical facilities and represents a significant investment in enhancing patient safety, expanding surgical capabilities and improving the overall health care experience for Veterans.

The ceremony brought together Veterans, executive leadership, surgeons, nurses and employees whose dedication helped transform a nearly six-year project into a modern surgical environment equipped with advanced technology.

Bryan Arnette, executive director and CEO of the Columbia VA Health Care System, emphasized that the investment represents more than a facility improvement. It reflects VA’s enduring responsibility to provide exceptional care to those who served the nation.

“Today is about more than a ribbon-cutting. It is about honoring a promise, a promise to provide the men and women who have served our nation with the high-quality, safe, and compassionate care that they’ve earned,” Arnett said.

Arnett highlighted the importance of ensuring that every advancement in technology and infrastructure translates into meaningful improvements in Veterans’ health care.

“We know that behind every surgical procedure is a person, a veteran with a family, a story, and a life waiting beyond the operating room doors,” Arnett said.

The newly added fourth-floor surgical wing features four spacious operating rooms, including a hybrid operating room that supports advanced surgical procedures and a dedicated robotic surgery room equipped with the da Vinci 5 surgical system. The additional rooms provide flexibility for general and orthopedic procedures, including complex surgeries requiring specialized equipment.

Dr. John Chu, chief of surgery, described the improvements as a significant advancement for both patients and surgical teams.

“We have a dedicated robotic room with the latest da Vinci 5,” Chu said.

The robotic system offers advanced surgical capabilities and opportunities for collaboration with surgeons at other VA facilities. Chu also emphasized how the larger operating rooms provide clinical teams with improved working conditions, additional space for specialized equipment, and reduced risks associated with crowded surgical environments.

Beyond technological advancements, the new suite incorporates individual preoperative and postoperative patient bays, providing greater privacy and comfort during the surgical experience.

The project has already achieved several important clinical milestones. According to Leelamma Wilson, nurse manager, the new operating rooms began performing surgical procedures in February 2026, with a plastic surgery case. Additional milestones included the first robotic-assisted knee surgery in March, the first hybrid endovascular procedure in April, and the first gynecological robotic procedure using the da Vinci 5 system in August.

Wilson reported that 52 surgical cases had been completed in the new operating room area at the time of the ceremony.

“This project has been approximately six years in the making, and its completion is a tremendous achievement for our facility and the veterans we serve,” Wilson said.

The celebration also recognized the resilience of employees who maintained surgical services while navigating the challenges associated with aging facilities and the transition to the modernized space.

Associate Nurse Executive Tanya Henry praised the surgical team’s dedication, recalling the demanding conditions staff members encountered throughout the project, including limited space, equipment challenges and extended workdays.

“Through it all, every one of you stood strong,” Henry said. “You supported one another day in and day out.”

Henry added that the modernized surgical environment will help support more complex procedures, expand surgical services, and meet the evolving health care needs of Veterans.

One of the ceremony’s most meaningful moments came when U.S. Air Force Veteran Amber Law shared her experience as the first patient to undergo gynecological robotic surgery in the new suite.

Law described the compassionate care she received, highlighting the professionalism and attentiveness of her surgical team.

“Everyone was wonderful. Everyone came in. Everybody was nice, making sure I was comfortable,” Law said.

Her remarks provided a personal perspective on the impact of the investment, reinforcing the connection between modern medical technology and the Veterans whose lives it is intended to improve.

The ceremony concluded with a ribbon-cutting featuring VA leadership, clinical representatives, contracting officials, and Law, symbolizing the collective effort behind the project.

The completion of the operating room suite represents another step in Columbia VA’s ongoing commitment to modernizing health care delivery through innovation, teamwork and Veteran-centered services.

For Arnette, the significance of the milestone remains rooted in the organization’s mission.

“To our veterans, this investment is for you,” Arnette said. “You answered the call to serve our country, and we have a responsibility to ensure you receive the best care that we can provide.”

As the Columbia VA Health Care System continues to advance surgical capabilities, the newly modernized operating room suite stands as a testament to its commitment to providing Veterans with safe, high-quality, compassionate care.