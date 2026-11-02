More than vision: Columbia VA residents showcase the power of comprehensive eye care

Three Columbia VA Health Care System optometry residents were selected to present their clinical cases at the American Academy of Optometry’s annual meeting, showcasing how specialized eye care can identify serious health conditions, improve vision & help patients find relief from painful symptoms.

Dr. Jennifer Cox, Dr. Andey Reynolds and Dr. Laura Strothman each presented a case highlighting the important role optometrists play in caring for patients with complex medical needs.

The Academy evaluates case submissions through a national review process, with three reviewers independently assessing each submission for clinical complexity, uniqueness and educational value. This year’s meeting drew 7,648 registrants.

“Having all three of our optometry residents selected to present at the American Academy of Optometry’s annual meeting is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Dr. Sarah Rose Wilson, chief of optometry at Columbia VA. “We are incredibly proud of them and pleased to see their work representing Columbia VA on a national stage.”

Looking beyond the eyes

Dr. Cox’s case demonstrated how an eye examination can uncover a potentially serious health problem.

Her patient experienced persistent double vision. Further examination and imaging revealed that an enlarged blood vessel was pressing against the brainstem and affecting the nerves involved in eye movement.

The case highlighted the importance of looking beyond a patient’s symptoms to identify possible underlying conditions. Prism glasses helped manage the patient’s double vision without surgery.

Dr. Cox said her training reinforced the importance of thorough examinations, further testing when needed and collaboration with other health care professionals.

Finding solutions for complex vision problems

Dr. Reynolds presented a case involving a patient whose extensive history of eye surgeries and complications made improving vision particularly challenging.

The patient needed a specialized contact lens designed to fit over the eye’s surface and help address irregularities that made conventional vision correction difficult. Achieving the right fit required careful evaluation and multiple adjustments.

These specialty lenses, called scleral lenses, can also help people with certain eye conditions by holding a layer of fluid against the eye’s surface.

Dr. Reynolds credited the hands-on training and mentorship available through Columbia VA’s Contact Lens Clinic with helping her develop the skills to manage complex cases.

Her experience reinforced the importance of patience and individualized treatment when working to improve a patient’s vision.

Protecting the eye and relieving discomfort

Dr. Strothman’s case showed how specialized contact lenses can help protect the eye and relieve painful symptoms.

Her patient had nerve damage that made it difficult to blink and fully close the eyelid. This left the eye vulnerable to dryness and damage, particularly because the patient had previously undergone a corneal transplant.

A scleral lens helped keep the eye’s surface moist, relieving burning, irritation and painful dry-eye symptoms.

“It was so rewarding to see how life-changing these scleral lenses can be for patients impacted by these symptoms,” Dr. Strothman said.

The case demonstrated how optometrists can use specialized treatments not only to improve vision but also to protect eye health and help patients feel more comfortable.

Training that makes a difference

Dr. Wilson said the residents’ cases reflect how optometry has evolved beyond routine vision care.

“These cases highlight the important role optometrists play in managing complex medical conditions and improving patients’ lives,” Dr. Wilson said. She added that she was proud of the residents’ clinical expertise and their commitment to patient-centered care.

Columbia VA’s optometry residency program gives new doctors hands-on experience with a wide range of complex eye conditions and other health concerns. Residents learn to evaluate challenging cases, make evidence-based decisions and consider how a patient’s overall health affects their care.

That training is supported by seven attending optometrists: Dr. Anthony Van Alstine, Dr. JulieAnne Roper, Dr. Breanna Zeller, Dr. Michelle Brown, Dr. Richard Gardner, Dr. Patricia Griner and Wilson.

The attending doctors balance their own patient care responsibilities with mentoring residents and helping them develop their clinical skills.

Presenting cases at national meetings also gives residents an opportunity to share what they have learned with other health care professionals. Wilson said this exchange of knowledge strengthens clinical judgment, encourages continued learning and ultimately benefits Veterans.

Comprehensive eye care for Veterans

Columbia VA’s optometry service does much more than prescribe glasses. Its providers diagnose and manage eye diseases, help patients improve their vision and work with other health care professionals to support Veterans’ overall health.

The residents’ cases illustrate that broad role: identifying a serious condition behind double vision, finding a specialized solution for a patient with a complicated surgical history and helping protect an eye affected by nerve damage.

Their selection to present at a national meeting reflects the clinical experience, mentorship and dedication to learning that help Columbia VA providers deliver care to Veterans.

For more information about what’s going on at the Columbia VA medical center, clinic locations, and other services available to Veterans in and around Columbia, visit the website https://www.va.gov/columbia-south-carolina-health-care/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, keyword: VAColumbiaSC.