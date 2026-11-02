Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- Age-related Macular Degeneration/Low Vision Awareness Month is observed annually throughout February. It’s an awareness month targeted at spreading more information about AMD and diseases affecting the eyes that could lead to visual impairment.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- National Cancer Prevention Month is observed in the United States every February. Its primary goal is to raise awareness about cancer prevention and encourage individuals to take proactive steps to reduce their risk of developing cancer.
U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Denis McDonough, traveled to Greenville, South Carolina, Feb. 15, visiting the Greenville Vet Center, the Greenville Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, and Clemson University.
SUMTER, South Carolina – (December 15, 2023) The Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) collaborated with the Sumter County Gallery of Art to present a special art exhibit, showcasing the talents of local Veteran artists at its newly opened Sumter Community-Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC).
CAMDEN, South Carolina – (December 16, 2023) Approximately 175 volunteers came together to honor Veterans during the National Wreaths Across America Day ceremony at Quaker Cemetery here, including local Veteran groups and employees of the Columbia VA Health Care System.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The Columbia VA Health Care System has been awarded eight Certified Zero Harm Awards for 2023. These awards recognize units with an extraordinary commitment to quality of care who have successfully eliminated some of the most common medical errors in healthcare today.
The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) is proud to introduce the Mobile Prosthetic and Orthotic Care (MoPOC) program, marking a significant milestone in providing essential prosthetic and orthotic (P&O) services for Veterans in rural areas.
SC Housing & the Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) have joined forces to make 50 Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers available to homeless veterans in Lexington County. The program will go into effect Dec. 1, 2023, for the fiscal year 2024.
Following the unexpected loss of Christ Central as a transitional housing option for Veterans, the Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) sprang into action to ensure that these Veterans had access to safe and stable housing.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Instructors and students from the Esmeralda Dance Studio put on a demonstration of several dances as part of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Dorn campus of the Columbia VA Health Care System on September 20, 2023.