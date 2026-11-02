Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
Veterans and their family members often send numerous letters of praise and gratitude to the Columbia VA Health Care System. These letters serve as a true testament to the compassionate care provided daily by the medical center's hard working staff to our nation's heroes.
In a tribute to the heroes of the Post-9/11 era, the Columbia VA Health Care System’s (VAHCS) Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Program, held a commemorative event to honor the service, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of our nation's Veterans, service members, and dedicated healthcare staff.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Columbia VA Health Care System hosted a Summer Student Program with 74 middle and high school students this year. The group included 10 sets of siblings.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Volunteers have been valued partners of the Department of Veterans Affairs for more than 75 years, giving thousands of hours of support to Veterans. The VA currently has more than 22,000 volunteers.
Dr. Brandon Brooks, a staff podiatrist at the Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS), has emerged as a trailblazer in the field of podiatric medicine. His groundbreaking research project, titled "Opioid Prescribing Approaches in Limb Salvage Surgery," earned him first place at the American Podiatric Medical Association's Annual Scientific Meeting, July 16.
The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) hosted a Korean War Remembrance Ceremony at their Korean War Monument, June 23, to honor the brave men and women who served in the Korean War and to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the armistice that ended the conflict.
The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) hosted a Summer Health Fair, June 14, that included 28 vendors. The event promoted well-being and raised awareness about the diverse range of services available to Veterans and their families.
COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA – The Columbia VA Health Care System, (CVAHCS) recently had a long-awaited grand opening ceremony for the Fisher House on the hospital campus. The first guest checked in last week.
Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) hosted a conference on cervicogenic headaches, a type of headache that originates from the neck, May 19, at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center (VAMC). The conference was attended by more than 40 healthcare professionals from around the country.
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- The William Jennings Bryan Dorn Columbia VA Health Care System, (CVAHCS), hosted an Employee Appreciation event recently that included a cookout, live music, and raffle prizes.