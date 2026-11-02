Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
Military service can be a challenging and traumatic experience for many Veterans. After serving in combat or experiencing other traumatic events, it is common for Veterans to struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.
CAMDEN, S.C. – Employees of the Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) participated in a three-day event honoring some of America’s First Veterans discovered in a local battlefield here. They were recently discovered in shallow graves and returned 243 years after the Battle of Camden.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – In recognition of National Volunteer week Apr. 17 through 23, the Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) honored volunteers supporting local Veterans. Volunteers have been valued partners of the VA for more than 75 years, giving thousands of hours of support to Veterans.
Watch most prime-time medical television shows and you would think that interns only work in emergency rooms or at operating tables. In reality, interns participate in almost every aspect of a hospital setting, including social work.
The Columbia VA Health Care System, (CVAHCS), was recently awarded the Transitions Partner in Excellence Award for 2023. The Board at Transitions selects one organization to receive this partnership award in an effort to recognize the outstanding collaboration and work that is done on behalf of the residents at their facility.
Imagine walking into your VA medical center and receiving screenings and treatments designed just for you. For example, your health care provider knows that you have a gene variant indicating a higher risk for heart disease, so the provider takes extra measures to monitor your blood pressure.
In 1977, ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Saturday Night Fever’ opened in theaters. The first Apple II & Commodore PET computers went on sale. In August 1977, Elvis died at age 42, Tom Brady was born and Ruth Mustard, fresh from college with her nursing degree, started working at the Columbia Veterans Hospital.
Dr. Rodney Reid was born in 1961, in the segregated town of Salisbury, North Carolina, to Dr. Albert Reid and Catherine Shuford Reid, who he credits greatly with his successes in life.
Obesity is a growing health concern across the nation, with an estimated 78 percent of Veterans struggling with being overweight or obese.
Effective July 16, Veterans have the option to Dial 988 then Press 1 to connect with caring, qualified responders for 24/7 crisis support.