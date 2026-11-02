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Stories

Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.

  • Military service can be a challenging and traumatic experience for many Veterans. After serving in combat or experiencing other traumatic events, it is common for Veterans to struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

    Columbia VAHCS Counselors pose in a courtyard

  • CAMDEN, S.C. – Employees of the Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) participated in a three-day event honoring some of America’s First Veterans discovered in a local battlefield here. They were recently discovered in shallow graves and returned 243 years after the Battle of Camden.

    Shannon Stone, second from the left, and Wilfredo Solis, second from the right, from the Columbia VA Health Care System, pose with some of the Veterans that visited the Veterans Connect tent during the three-day Camden Burials Project. VA photo by D. Keith Johnson.

  • COLUMBIA, S.C. – In recognition of National Volunteer week Apr. 17 through 23, the Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) honored volunteers supporting local Veterans. Volunteers have been valued partners of the VA for more than 75 years, giving thousands of hours of support to Veterans.

    Dorothy Dickert, 93 year-old volunteer at CVAHCS

  • Watch most prime-time medical television shows and you would think that interns only work in emergency rooms or at operating tables. In reality, interns participate in almost every aspect of a hospital setting, including social work.

    Columbia VAHCS Interns smile and pose in their working environments

  • The Columbia VA Health Care System, (CVAHCS), was recently awarded the Transitions Partner in Excellence Award for 2023. The Board at Transitions selects one organization to receive this partnership award in an effort to recognize the outstanding collaboration and work that is done on behalf of the residents at their facility.

    HCHV coordinator Terri Davis, center, and HUD/VASH supervisor Amanda Bonner accepts the Transitions Partner in Excellence Award from Craig Currey at a recent ceremony.

  • Imagine walking into your VA medical center and receiving screenings and treatments designed just for you. For example, your health care provider knows that you have a gene variant indicating a higher risk for heart disease, so the provider takes extra measures to monitor your blood pressure.

    Foreground: Black Woman smiling Background: Light Gray White text reading "The future of medicine is in your genes" set atop a magenta polygon

  • In 1977, ‘Star Wars’ & ‘Saturday Night Fever’ opened in theaters. The first Apple II & Commodore PET computers went on sale. In August 1977, Elvis died at age 42, Tom Brady was born and Ruth Mustard, fresh from college with her nursing degree, started working at the Columbia Veterans Hospital.

    Dr. Ruth Mustard, Associate Director for Patient Care and Nursing Services, was honored at a celebration marking her 45-plus years of serving Veterans at the Columbia Veterans Affairs Health Care System. (VA photo by Scott Perez)

  • Dr. Rodney Reid was born in 1961, in the segregated town of Salisbury, North Carolina, to Dr. Albert Reid and Catherine Shuford Reid, who he credits greatly with his successes in life.

    Dr. Rodney Reid smiles while posing in front of diplomas

  • Obesity is a growing health concern across the nation, with an estimated 78 percent of Veterans struggling with being overweight or obese.

    On the left is Annette in July 2021. On the right is Annette one year later in July 2022, after losing 120 lbs.

  • Effective July 16, Veterans have the option to Dial 988 then Press 1 to connect with caring, qualified responders for 24/7 crisis support.

    988 VCL Change