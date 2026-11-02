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Stories

Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.

  • Columbia, SC — The Columbia VA Health Care System’s (CVAHCS) team of medical professionals in their Women’s Health Program, aim to ensure every female Veteran who receives care at CVAHCS feels empowered, comfortable, and treated with dignity.

    Doctor poses with two nurses.

  • The holiday season, despite being the most wonderful time of the year, can also be the most stressful time of the year for many. This sentiment especially rings true for those in need of food, clothing, and gifts this time of year.

    Members of nonprofit charitable organization Soldiers’ Angels, help to assemble food baskets at the Dorn VA Medical Center, Dec. 13, in preparation of distributing the baskets to local veterans in need.

  • Kristina Tanfara, a Lexington High School senior, donated 276 t-shirts and two dozen pairs of socks to the Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS), Dec. 21.

    Kristina Tanfara, a senior at Lexington High School poses for a photo with her father, Anthony Tanfara, at the Columbia VA Dorn Medical Clinic. Tanfara started a community project called Vetees in November, and through that effort she donated 276 t-shirts and two dozen pairs of socks to the Columbia VA Health Care System, Dec. 21.

  • The Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) hosted a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal pickup, Saturday, Nov. 20.

    Thanksgiving Meals

  • “I’m just a nobody, who knows everybody,” says Carey Bolt, a retired U.S. Army sergeant first class, and the Laurens County, South Carolina Veterans Service Officer (VSO).

    Carey Bolt, Laurens County Veterans Service Officer, poses for a photo in the Laurens County Courthouse Hall of Heroes.

  • Despite growing up in a tumultuous environment that included being the daughter of high school students turned drug addicts, suffering abuse at the hands of a family member, and surviving a suicide attempt, Centra “Ce-Ce” Mazyck did not let her trauma define her future.

    Centra “Ce-Ce” Mazyck poses for a photo at the Horseshoe on the campus of her alma mater, the University of South Carolina.

  • Since 1985, the United States has observed part or all of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

  • Military Veterans are made up of a variety of different characteristics. Some were enlisted, some officers; some are a little younger, some a little older; some saw combat, some did not. The list goes on, but one thing all Veterans have in common is their commitment to protect our nation.

    An image of Red Coat Ambassador of the Year Joe Buais helping a Veteran navigate the Kiosk as he checks in for his appointment