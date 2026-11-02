Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
Columbia, SC — The Columbia VA Health Care System’s (CVAHCS) team of medical professionals in their Women’s Health Program, aim to ensure every female Veteran who receives care at CVAHCS feels empowered, comfortable, and treated with dignity.
The holiday season, despite being the most wonderful time of the year, can also be the most stressful time of the year for many. This sentiment especially rings true for those in need of food, clothing, and gifts this time of year.
Kristina Tanfara, a Lexington High School senior, donated 276 t-shirts and two dozen pairs of socks to the Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS), Dec. 21.
The Columbia VA Health Care System (CVAHCS) hosted a drive-thru Thanksgiving meal pickup, Saturday, Nov. 20.
“I’m just a nobody, who knows everybody,” says Carey Bolt, a retired U.S. Army sergeant first class, and the Laurens County, South Carolina Veterans Service Officer (VSO).
Despite growing up in a tumultuous environment that included being the daughter of high school students turned drug addicts, suffering abuse at the hands of a family member, and surviving a suicide attempt, Centra “Ce-Ce” Mazyck did not let her trauma define her future.
Since 1985, the United States has observed part or all of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Military Veterans are made up of a variety of different characteristics. Some were enlisted, some officers; some are a little younger, some a little older; some saw combat, some did not. The list goes on, but one thing all Veterans have in common is their commitment to protect our nation.