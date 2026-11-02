Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
The Columbia VA Health Care System opened its new Whole Health Garden November 20, offering Veterans a therapeutic space designed to support connection, community, and healthier living.
When Army Veteran Latasha Holloman learned she had been selected to receive a vehicle through Progressive Insurance’s annual Keys to Progress® program, she could hardly believe it.
When Darlene Giles walked into Building 10 on Aug. 2, 1982, for her first day as a GS-5 Medical Technologist, she had no idea the building where she took her oath would one day become home to Primary Care, or that she'd dedicate the next 43 years of her career to the Columbia VA Health Care System.
The Columbia VA Health Care System hosted its annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on October 23, providing services and resources to more than 250 Veterans in need.
COLUMBIA, SC – The Columbia VA Health Care System hosted an employment job fair Sept. 26 that drew nearly 550 job seekers and more than 30 local employers to the Building 5 auditorium.
Brian Turner, a registered nurse at Columbia VA Health Care System, and his wife, Meagan, took home top honors at their first-ever ballroom dance competition earlier this year, winning first place in multiple categories at the Augusta Dance Challenge.
“All of a sudden, the firecrackers began. Submarines were hitting those ships—men screaming, fire, burning…”
Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia VA Health Care System concluded its 2025 Summer Student Volunteer Program, marking the end of another impactful eight-week session that gave 37 high school students the opportunity to serve Veterans while exploring future careers in health care and public service.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The Columbia VA Health Care System concluded its 2025 Summer Student Volunteer Program, marking the end of another eight-week session that gave 37 high school students the opportunity to serve Veterans while exploring future careers in health care and public service.
COLUMBIA, SC – For U.S. Army Veteran Donald Arthur, service didn’t stop when he took off the uniform. It was passed down through generations—born into a family with deep military and spiritual roots.