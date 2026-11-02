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Stories

Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.

  • The Columbia VA Health Care System opened its new Whole Health Garden November 20, offering Veterans a therapeutic space designed to support connection, community, and healthier living.

    Columbia VAHCS employees and Veterans cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of Columbia VAHCS Whole Health Garden.

  • When Army Veteran Latasha Holloman learned she had been selected to receive a vehicle through Progressive Insurance’s annual Keys to Progress® program, she could hardly believe it.

    Robin Taylor (left), Columbia VAHCS social worker, and Latasha Holloman, Army Veteran, pose for a photo.

  • When Darlene Giles walked into Building 10 on Aug. 2, 1982, for her first day as a GS-5 Medical Technologist, she had no idea the building where she took her oath would one day become home to Primary Care, or that she'd dedicate the next 43 years of her career to the Columbia VA Health Care System.

    Darlene Giles receives flowers during a retirement ceremony, Oct. 31, in the Director's Conference Room at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VAMC.

  • The Columbia VA Health Care System hosted its annual Homeless Veteran Stand Down on October 23, providing services and resources to more than 250 Veterans in need.

    Barbers from the Neecie's College of Barbering provide free haircuts to Veterans during the Columbia VAHCS Homeless Veteran Stand Down, Oct. 23.

  • COLUMBIA, SC – The Columbia VA Health Care System hosted an employment job fair Sept. 26 that drew nearly 550 job seekers and more than 30 local employers to the Building 5 auditorium.

    Attendees file into the Dorn VAMC auditorium, Sept. 25, for a Job Fair hosted by the Columbia VAHCS.

  • Brian Turner, a registered nurse at Columbia VA Health Care System, and his wife, Meagan, took home top honors at their first-ever ballroom dance competition earlier this year, winning first place in multiple categories at the Augusta Dance Challenge.

    Brian Turner and his wife Meagan Turner pose for a photo at the Augusta Dance Challenge.

  • “All of a sudden, the firecrackers began. Submarines were hitting those ships—men screaming, fire, burning…”

    Columbia VAHCS Acting Executive Director/CEO David Brett Vess presents Navy Veteran & Centenarian, Lee O. McKinnon, a letter & Centenarian coin.

  • Columbia, S.C. – The Columbia VA Health Care System concluded its 2025 Summer Student Volunteer Program, marking the end of another impactful eight-week session that gave 37 high school students the opportunity to serve Veterans while exploring future careers in health care and public service.

    Madelyn Washington (Left), Noah Omura (Center) & Ruqiya Bashir (Right) pose for a photo at the SSP 2025 graduation ceremony.

  • COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The Columbia VA Health Care System concluded its 2025 Summer Student Volunteer Program, marking the end of another eight-week session that gave 37 high school students the opportunity to serve Veterans while exploring future careers in health care and public service.

    2025 Summer Student Program participants practice CPR skills.

  • COLUMBIA, SC – For U.S. Army Veteran Donald Arthur, service didn’t stop when he took off the uniform. It was passed down through generations—born into a family with deep military and spiritual roots.

    Donald Arthur poses outside the Greenville VA Outpatient Clinic.