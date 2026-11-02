Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
The Columbia VA Health Care System proudly welcomed U.S. Air Force Veteran and former Prisoner of War Wallace “Moe” Newcomb during a recent visit to the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, where staff gathered to honor his service and hear his incredible story of resilience and sacrifice.
The Columbia VA Health Care System, in partnership with the Korean Society of Columbia and the International Senior College of Columbia, hosted a Korean War Veterans Memorial Tuesday at the Dorn VA Medical Center campus.
A used backhoe with plenty of life left found a new home at the Columbia VA Health Care System thanks to a strong interagency partnership with the National Cemetery Administration (NCA) and a shared commitment to resource stewardship.
The Columbia VA Health Care System brought together local landlords, housing authorities, and community partners Tuesday for a Landlord Fair aimed at expanding housing opportunities for Veterans experiencing homelessness.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – (April 9, 2025) Students from the Fort Jackson Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA) volunteered at the Columbia VA Health Care System’s Dorn Campus. Fourteen U.S. Army students and an instructor participated in Operation Gratitude.
For Donneisha Smith, leadership isn’t just a title—it’s a way of life.
For nearly two decades, Jerry Sims has been a familiar and welcoming face at the Orangeburg VA Clinic. As a volunteer, he has dedicated his time to serving fellow Veterans, offering them a warm cup of coffee and a listening ear.
In continued effort to ensure that Veterans receive timely & accessible healthcare, the Columbia VA Health Care System’s (VAHCS) Center for Development & Civic Engagement (CDCE) secured a new Disabled American Veterans (DAV) van to enhance transportation services.
Veterans in Abbeville and Greenwood counties now have a new way to access VA care closer to home.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Columbia VA Health Care System employees worked together to return WWII items to two brothers’ families. Both brothers were WWII Veterans.