Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- All Veterans face unique challenges when returning home and transitioning back to civilian life.
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Each year, the Columbia VA Health Care System hosts a summer student program for high school students from the ages of 14 to 17 years old to volunteer for eight weeks with medical professionals within the medical center.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- Herbal/Prescription Interaction Awareness Month is observed in July each year. It aims to raise awareness about the potentially harmful interactions between dietary supplements with prescription medicine.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The Columbia VA Health Care System robotic surgery teams recently completed their 800th robotic surgery and the numbers are increasing every day. The 800th occurred in mid-April, and the teams are on schedule to hit 1000 by the end of the year.
Columbia, SC - In a prestigious recognition of his outstanding contributions to podiatric medicine, Columbia VA Health Care System’s (VAHCS) Dr. Brandon Brooks has been admitted as a Fellow of the Faculty of Podiatric Medicine in the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.
Columbia, SC - In a prestigious recognition of his outstanding contributions to podiatric medicine, Columbia VA Health Care System’s (VAHCS) Dr. Brandon Brooks has been admitted as a Fellow of the Faculty of Podiatric Medicine in the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- National Safety Month is an annual observance in the United States that takes place every June.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- Each June, as part of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month, the VA works to educate Veterans and community members on the resources available to those affected by PTSD.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- The Columbia VA Health Care System (VAHCS) celebrated the ribbon cutting of the new Sumter Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) on Friday, June 14, marking a significant expansion in healthcare services for Veterans in the region.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- May was Skin Cancer Awareness month, intended to call attention to the most common, but most preventable, form of cancer. With the start of summer, the campaign provides an opportunity to save lives by raising awareness to the dangers of unprotected sun exposure.