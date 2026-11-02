Stories
Read about what's happening in our Columbia VA Health Care System community.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – (May 21, 2024) In 1972, at the urging of the Arthritis Foundation, Congress and President Richard M. Nixon designated May as National Arthritis Month — a special time to emphasize research, service and education around arthritis, and to raise funds to support the cause.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – Life events, both positive and negative, can sometimes affect the path a person follows. One such event led a U.S. Air Force communications noncommissioned officer to become a VA police officer.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- Sexual Assault Awareness Month is an annual campaign observed in the United States during the month of April to raise public awareness about sexual assault, educate communities on prevention strategies, and support survivors.
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Every April, the VA, along with the U.S. medical community, celebrates Occupational Therapy Month, recognizing the impact the more than 213,000 occupational therapists, occupational therapy assistants, and students who work to improve the lives of their clients and families.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – (March 29, 2024) National Vietnam War Veterans Day is observed annually on March 29 in the United States. It is a national observance that recognizes Veterans who served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.
In the heart of South Carolina, amidst the 97-acre campus of the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center (VAMC) stands a beacon of hope and respite for those who have served our nation.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – (March 15, 2024) March is Women's History Month, a time to celebrate and honor the remarkable contributions of women in the U.S. military. Throughout history, women have played pivotal roles in shaping the armed forces, breaking barriers, and championing gender equity.
In an effort to provide a supportive environment for female Veterans, the Columbia VA Health Care System’s (VAHCS) Women Veteran Program Manager, Rose Hutson, manages the Women's Empowerment Group to empower women Veterans through camaraderie and mutual support.
COLUMBIA, South Carolina – The Medical Surgery Inpatient unit, 2 West, at the Columbia VA Health Care System was recently named as the winner of Top Huddle Board for all of Veterans Integrated Service Network-7, the VA’s Southeast Network.
COLUMBIA, S.C. –- There are plenty of examples of sons who have followed in their father’s footsteps. Henry Ford’s son, Edsel took over the Ford Motor Company, and Kirk Douglas, whose four sons were all involved in the television and movie industry. Even the Columbia VAHCS has gotten into the act.