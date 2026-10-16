Someone in His Corner

COLUMBIA, SC – For nearly six years, Sherleita Corley knew she could count on a phone call from U.S. Army Veteran, Timothy Langston.

Sometimes, he needed help with something important. Other times, it was something as simple as figuring out his cellphone — an issue he seemed to encounter repeatedly, despite Corley having walked him through the same steps before.

But there was something else he did nearly every time they met.

“Ms. Corley, how are Alexander and Jasmine?”

He always asked about her children.

Those small moments came to mean a great deal to Corley, a social worker with the Columbia VA Health Care System’s HUD-VASH program. Langston, a U.S. Navy Veteran, had been on Corley’s original caseload since September 2020, and over the years, their professional relationship grew into something more personal: a relationship built on trust, consistency and simply being there.

When Langston died this year, Corley discovered she had been listed as his next of kin.

She had not known.

She also knew immediately that she would be there for him one more time.

When Corley first began working with Langston, he faced challenges that extended beyond housing. He struggled with alcoholism and periods of discouragement, and there were times when he questioned whether he could overcome the obstacles in front of him.

Corley understood that helping a Veteran sometimes meant more than connecting him with a program or checking a box on a case-management plan.

She made an effort to see Langston more often than required because she recognized that he had few, if any, other identified supports.

“I recognized he did not have many/any identified supports,” Corley said. “So he was confident in knowing he could always call upon me.”

That consistency mattered.

Langston experienced highs and lows. On difficult days, he could arrive with his head down and withdraw from those around him. On better days, Corley celebrated with him.

There were simple victories, too.

He received free haircuts through Kenneth Shuler Cosmetology School, which offered the service to Veterans. When he moved into housing that was within walking distance of what he needed, he embraced it. He did not mind walking nearly two miles each way.

And despite his own struggles, Langston looked for opportunities to help others.

He lived next to an elderly woman and would take her trash to the dump. If he had food, clothing or books he could no longer use, he offered them to another Veteran who might need them.

“He was considerate and always sought out opportunities to be helpful to others,” Corley said.

That was the man Corley came to know.

A Veteran who had his struggles, but also a generous spirit. A man who sometimes needed help, but looked for ways to help others. A man who could make someone smile through a simple, thoughtful gesture.

And a man who loved music — especially Whitney Houston and Prince.

“He had fine taste in music for sure,” Corley said. “He will be deeply missed.”

When Langston became seriously ill at home, Corley went beyond the routine of her caseload.

She checked on him daily.

On his final day at home, she found him on the floor and contacted emergency medical services. After he was hospitalized at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Corley visited him at his bedside.

She wanted him to know that her concern for him did not depend on whether he was having a good day or making all the right decisions.

She wanted him to know he mattered.

“I never wanted him to question if my concern for him was conditional,” Corley said. “I wanted to provide reassurance that he was valued as a Veteran, as a client and as a friend.”

During their time together, Corley had encouraged Mr. Langston to identify additional sources of support. But he had repeatedly told her he had no one else.

So when Corley learned she had been listed as his next of kin, she was caught completely by surprise.

She also saw it as an honor.

“In my heart I know he would have wanted it to be handled this way,” she said.

On Aug. 28, Corley traveled to Fort Jackson National Cemetery with the Columbia VA Health Care System’s Supportive Services for Veteran Families specialist and assistant social work chief to attend the Unclaimed Veterans Ceremony.

Twelve Veterans were laid to rest during the ceremony.

Langston was one of them.

For Corley, attending was not simply about representing the VA. She wanted to make sure someone who knew him was there.

“I wanted to be sure someone showed up,” she said. “Someone who could account for who he was just in the event anyone asked, but also to be there to bear witness in spirit.”

Corley accepted Langston’s burial flag and commemorative coin on his behalf.

The ceremony, she said, provided a beautiful tribute to Veterans who might otherwise have had no one present to remember them.

“It was a beautiful sentiment of camaraderie and simply gave perspective to the value of human life,” Corley said. “It gave my heart comfort in seeing other Veterans and organizations show up for Veterans who may have lost their way or ever felt they were alone in their life's journey.”

For Corley, the ceremony also reinforced something she had witnessed throughout her career: The work of caring for Veterans extends far beyond a clinic appointment or a program referral.

It means making contact.

It means remaining consistent when a Veteran struggles.

It means providing a listening ear when someone needs to talk.

And sometimes, it means standing beside a Veteran when no family member is able to stand there.

HUD-VASH combines housing assistance with VA case management and supportive services for Veterans experiencing homelessness or housing instability. But Corley said the work cannot be reduced to housing alone.

Social workers must navigate addiction, mental health challenges, difficult circumstances and moments when Veterans may struggle to make decisions that move them forward.

Their role requires patience and consistency.

“There needs to be an understanding our role involves setting aside any personal feelings or biases to ensure the Veteran has what they need,” Corley said. “There are times where they ignore expectations, but we must remain consistent in our efforts to help encourage them to stay the course and provide assistance with redirection.”

For Corley, showing up has a simple meaning.

“Sherleita’s commitment to Mr. Langston is a powerful example of what it means to care for Veterans beyond the walls of our medical center. She didn’t simply help him navigate housing and connect him with services — she built a relationship, earned his trust and continued to show up when he needed someone in his corner,” said Sheree Colvin, Columbia VAHCS chief of social work service. “Her presence at his final farewell reflected the compassion and dedication that our social workers bring to their work every day.”

“There is no right way to answer this question,” she said. “But I feel showing up simply means being present — reassuring a person they have someone in their corner.”

Langston knew that feeling.

For nearly six years, he knew he had someone he could call. Someone who would come check on him. Someone who would sit with him in a hospital room. Someone who knew the person behind the struggles.

And when the time came for his final farewell, he had someone there again.

Corley carried his burial flag and commemorative coin home with her. She shared the experience with her family, grateful for the opportunity to represent a Veteran who had become an important part of her life.

She hopes his story reminds people that military service carries a lasting value — and that the commitment to Veterans does not end when they leave the service.

“Service is a matter of sacrifice,” Corley said. “And it holds immeasurable value.”

For Langston, someone showed up.

And for nearly six years, someone had been in his corner.