Veteran’s Experience Highlights Dr. Munoz’s Commitment to Care, Research

For U.S. Army & Air Force Veteran Lyman Gibbs, a diagnosis of medullary thyroid carcinoma changed more than his health. It changed the way he viewed VA health care.

Gibbs was diagnosed with aggressive thyroid cancer in March 2023 and initially received care outside VA. He said he had believed specialized, high-quality medical care was more likely to be found in the private sector.

That perception changed after he returned to the Columbia VA Health Care System and was referred to Dr. Andres Munoz, an endocrinologist at the Dorn VA Medical Center.

“Dr. Munoz took a paternalistic approach with my aggressive carcinoma,” Gibbs said. “He appeared to be obligated and prioritized my medical conditions. I felt as if I was his only patient.”

Munoz took the time to review Gibbs’ medical records, explain his condition in terms he could understand and discuss the path forward for his treatment. For Gibbs, that experience demonstrated the importance of having a physician who treated both the disease and the person experiencing it.

“He knew the disease and the psychological and physical toll I was experiencing,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs was so impressed by Munoz’s clinical care and interest in research that he began advocating for the physician to receive recognition. While Gibbs initially wanted to nominate Munoz for a national research award, his efforts ultimately led to facility-level recognition for Munoz’s excellence in clinical care and research.

For Munoz, the recognition carried meaning because it came directly from a Veteran he had cared for.

“When a Veteran takes the initiative to advocate for my recognition, it means the world to me,” Munoz said. “It is deeply fulfilling to know that my work has made a difference in someone's life and helped bring relief and support to those who need it most.”

Munoz joined VA because of its unique combination of patient care, education and research — three missions he said had long been central to his vision of medicine.

“Having a job that combines all three has been a dream of mine,” Munoz said. “It makes the work more enjoyable, interesting and rewarding.”

His clinical practice focuses on endocrine disorders, including diabetes, thyroid conditions, osteoporosis and pituitary and adrenal disorders. Rather than approaching patients solely through the lens of his specialty, Munoz said he draws on his training as an internist to consider the whole person.

Because hormones affect virtually every organ in the body, he said treating endocrine disorders requires a broad perspective.

“At this stage of my career, most of my time is devoted to patient care, and I take great pride in helping Veterans manage these complex conditions,” he said.

Munoz also served as the site director for the Prisma-USC and VA endocrine fellowship at Dorn VA Medical Center, where he mentored physicians pursuing advanced training in endocrinology.

Research remained another important part of his work. His current research focuses primarily on multicenter clinical trials, along with a longstanding interest in the effects of obesity on hormonal signaling, particularly insulin.

His interest in endocrinology and research stemmed from a fascination with physiology — the science of how the human body works.

“Endocrinology is fascinating precisely because it centers on understanding what happens when that normal physiology is disrupted, and how we can intervene to restore harmony,” Munoz said.

His research into obesity and hormonal signaling also contributed to the body of work that ultimately led to medications such as GLP-1 agonists, which have transformed treatment options for diabetes and obesity.

Munoz credited the research departments at Dorn and other VA medical centers for making it possible for clinicians to pursue meaningful research while maintaining their clinical responsibilities.

For Gibbs, Munoz’s commitment to both research and patient care reinforced a lesson he said he had learned through his own experience: VA health care could provide the specialized, compassionate care he once believed he needed to seek elsewhere.

“My experience with Columbia VA Hospital Endocrinologist Dr. Munoz has illuminated the art and professionalism of being a doctor prioritizing the welfare of his patient,” Gibbs said.

Munoz said the Veterans he serves provided their own inspiration.

“What I enjoy most about caring for Veterans is witnessing the resilience, discipline and leadership so many carry from their military experience,” he said. “These qualities are truly inspiring and remind me every day why our work matters.”

That commitment to the Veteran remained at the center of Munoz’s approach to medicine.

“I strive to practice patient-centered care that values both clinical excellence and the human side of medicine,” he said. “I make it a priority to listen deeply to each patient's story, particularly those with complex histories, and to tailor treatment plans to their unique needs using the best resources available.”

For Gibbs, that approach made a lasting impression — and ultimately inspired him to make sure others knew about the physician who had helped change his view of VA health care.

“I believe Dr. Munoz is sacrificing the financial gain he can receive in the public sector by working at the Columbia VA Hospital,” Gibbs said. “I hope the Columbia VA Hospital, as it expands, realizes what Dr. Munoz demonstrated: core interaction with me.”