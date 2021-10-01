Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center – campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Interactive campus map
We have online interactive campus and floor maps. The interactive maps are located at https://v2.interactive.medmaps.com/site/columbiava. Locations and directions are on the left navigation menu.
The interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.
Directions
From the west
- Take Interstate 26 East toward Columbia.
- Merge onto I-77 North via exit 116 on the left toward Charlotte.
- Take the US-76/US-378/Garners Ferry Road exit (9A) toward Sumter.
- Turn left onto US-378/US-76/Garners Ferry Road.
- The medical center is located 0.7 miles on the left at 6439 Garners Ferry Road.
From the east
- Take I-20 toward Columbia.
- Merge onto I-77 South via exit 76A toward Charleston.
- Take the SC-262/Leesburg Road exit (9B) toward US-76/US-378/Garners Ferry Road-West.
- Turn right onto SC-262/Leesburg Road.
- Turn right onto US-378/US-76/Garners Ferry Road.
- The medical center is located 0.4 miles on the left at 6439 Garners Ferry Road.
From the north
- Take I-77 South toward Columbia.
- Take the SC-262/Leesburg Road exit (9B) toward US-76/US-378/Garners Ferry Road-West.
- Turn right onto SC-262/Leesburg Road.
- Turn right onto US-378/US-76/Garners Ferry Road.
- The medical center is located 0.4 miles on the left at 6439 Garners Ferry Road.
From the south
- Take I-26 West via the ramp on the left toward Columbia.
- Merge onto I-77 N via exit 116 toward Charlotte.
- Take the US-76/US-378/Garners Ferry Rd exit (9A) toward Sumter.
- Turn left onto US-378/US-76/Garners Ferry Road.
- The medical center is located .7 miles on the left at 6439 Garners Ferry Road.
From Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)
- Start out going east on Aviation Way toward Airport Boulevard for 0.1 mile.
- Aviation Way becomes Lexington Drive at 0.1 miles.
- Turn right onto John N Hardee Expressway and drive 0.6 mile.
- Turn left onto SC-302 / Edmund Highway.
- Continue to follow SC-302. for 0.9 mile.
- Take the I-26 East ramp for 0.1 mile and merge onto I-26 East. Drive for 2.1 miles.
- Merge onto I-77 North via exit 116 on the left toward Charlotte. Drive for 8.3 miles.
- Take exit 9 and drive for 0.1 mile.
- Take the Garners Ferry Road / US-76 / US-378 exit toward Sumter. Drive for 0.2 miles.
- Turn left onto US-378 / US-76 / Garners Ferry Road and drive for 0.7 mile.
- End at Dorn VA Medical Center: 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center
6439 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209-1638
Intersection:
Garners Ferry Road and Dorn Drive
Coordinates:
33°58'35.02"N 80°57'39.45"W