Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center – campus map

Interactive campus map

We have online interactive campus and floor maps. The interactive maps are located at https://v2.interactive.medmaps.com/site/columbiava. Locations and directions are on the left navigation menu.

The interactive maps present the same clear information as on a printed map, but in an easy-to-use format that provides step-by-step directions to your destination. You can select the department or building you need, and a moving route marker leads you turn-by-turn to your destination.