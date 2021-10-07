Health Professional Trainees

Health Professionals Trainees Processing Checklist

**PLEASE READ AND FOLLOW ALL INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY**

All Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) and instructors wanting to perform a clinical training assignment at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center must complete the items contained in this checklist. Once ALL checklist items are complete, the entire packet of original printed items must be returned to the Education Service Line at least two weeks before the scheduled clinical training date.

All Instructors: If you will be at Dorn with your students you must go through a credentialing verification process if not previously accomplished. You must also complete this checklist if not previously submitted. Contact our HR office at 803-776-4000 ext 54209/56520 for additional credentialing requirements.

Getting Started:

Print this Health Professions Trainees Processing Checklist. Follow all instructions carefully. Each item is linked to a form or training resource. Select and complete per the “Special Instructions” and any other instructions on the form or training resource. Return all forms as one packet in the same order as outlined on this checklist. Place the initialed copy of this checklist on top. This will ensure your paperwork is processed in a timely manner.

NOTE: Items with “*” are forms that can be completed online and then printed. Make sure to sign and date where necessary. PLEASE print legibly and only use black or blue ink on forms (no other color ink or pencil). Please DO NOT STAPLE or print double sided. Please use a paper clip as we must scan documents for processing. Thank you!

Download a copy of the checklist.