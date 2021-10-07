Health Professional Trainees
Health Professional Trainee Processing Checklist
Health Professionals Trainees Processing Checklist
**PLEASE READ AND FOLLOW ALL INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY**
All Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) and instructors wanting to perform a clinical training assignment at the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center must complete the items contained in this checklist. Once ALL checklist items are complete, the entire packet of original printed items must be returned to the Education Service Line at least two weeks before the scheduled clinical training date.
All Instructors: If you will be at Dorn with your students you must go through a credentialing verification process if not previously accomplished. You must also complete this checklist if not previously submitted. Contact our HR office at 803-776-4000 ext 54209/56520 for additional credentialing requirements.
Getting Started:
Print this Health Professions Trainees Processing Checklist. Follow all instructions carefully. Each item is linked to a form or training resource. Select and complete per the “Special Instructions” and any other instructions on the form or training resource. Return all forms as one packet in the same order as outlined on this checklist. Place the initialed copy of this checklist on top. This will ensure your paperwork is processed in a timely manner.
NOTE: Items with “*” are forms that can be completed online and then printed. Make sure to sign and date where necessary. PLEASE print legibly and only use black or blue ink on forms (no other color ink or pencil). Please DO NOT STAPLE or print double sided. Please use a paper clip as we must scan documents for processing. Thank you!
Download a copy of the checklist.
Checklist Information
-
Fingerprint Submission Form
Complete entire form.
- Request for Personal Identity Verification Card
Complete and print Page 1, section 1 (APPLICANT INFORMATION) Items 1 through 9.
NOTE: The day you come for finger printing and ID badge you must present two forms of identification as listed on page 5 of this form.
- Application for Health Professions Trainees - VA 10-2850D
Complete and turn-in pages 2 and 3 as applicable (it must be completed and turned in, it’s not optional). Print and sign where needed.
Declaration of Federal Employment - OF 306
- Declaration of Federal Employment - OF 306
Complete and turn-in pages 2 and 3 as applicable (it must be completed and turned in, it’s not optional). Print and sign where needed.
Declaration of Federal Employment - OF 306
- Appointment Affidavit (SF 61)
Complete the first six blank boxes ONLY! As follows:
Position = Health Professions Trainee
Date = (LEAVE BLANK)
Department or Agency = Dept Veterans Affairs
Bureau or Division = Columbia VA HCS Human Resources
Place of Employment = Columbia, SC
Blank after “I ________" = Your Full Name
DO NOT COMPLETE ANY OTHER ITEMS
DO NOT SIGN: Until you are instructed to sign while in the presence of a VA Official
- Sample Educational Institution Verification Letter
Provide sample to your school official for completion and return with your packet.
- Health Professions Trainee Registration Form
Complete entire form.
- Veterans Health Administration Mandatory Training for Trainees
ALL MUST complete this training and print the completion certificate. This training consists of 14 modules. It can take up to two hours to complete. Be sure you have a printer available to print your completion certificate once you have finished.