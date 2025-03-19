Mental Health Counseling Graduate Student Internship Program

Stipends

Currently the LPC program within the Upstate CBOCs is not compensated at this time.

Internship Duration

Interns will adhere to their institution’s established academic calendar, which usually begins in the fall semester and ends in May.

Internship hours consist of:

Mental Health Counseling Interns will complete the following:

600 hours in an agency over the duration of two semesters (Internship I & Internship II)

A minimum of 300 indirect hours and a minimum of 120 direct client contact hours.

A licensed professional counselor (LPC) must be on site while HPTs are there

The internship requirements equals about 3 days a week (preferred) or 5 half-days a week for the semester duration

Eligibility Requirements

Interns are beginning their first internship rotation and are willing to complete both semesters with the VA.

Students currently enrolled at:

Clemson University

Internship Placements

Interns will start at the outpatient general mental health department (BHIP) program. There they will learn to evaluate clinical need by facilitating biopsychosocial intakes, render appropriate diagnosis per DSM-5 TR criteria, and complete appropriate clinical screeners, to obtain baseline measure of presenting symptoms. Interns will carry a clinical caseload of 4 clients to facilitate individual psychotherapy. Interns will also develop their group competency skills by facilitating one of two groups: Coping Skills group or the PTSD group. Lastly, Interns will learn to evaluate client walk-ins to the clinic and be able to manage mental health emergencies. Interns will receive instruction on the Computerized Patient Records System (CPRS) and Mental Health Suite (MHS) computer programs to complete all clinical notes and treatment plans. Interns will be able to collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team of – counselors, psychologists, social workers, psychiatrists, and registered nurses. A typical duty day is from: 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Interns will have an opportunity to complete a rotation with the Primary Care Mental Health Intensive (PCMHI) to learn the Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) approach, which consists of a multi-disciplinary team of nurses, social workers, and physicians. Interns will conduct brief clinical assessments to identify patient need and make clinical referrals to appropriate departments, such as General Mental Health for further care. Interns will be able to provide brief psychotherapy that is about 4 – 6 clinical sessions to stabilize presenting problems and refer clients for long-duration of care.