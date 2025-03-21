Columbia VA Regional Benefit Office
We help Veterans, service members, and their families access VA benefits and services. Benefits we can help with include disability compensation, education benefits, life insurance, pensions, and home loans.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA benefits hotline:
Office hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Wed: 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Visitors seeking assistance from the Public Contact Team at the Columbia Regional Office are encouraged to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment on the Visitor Engagement Reporting Application (VERA). VERA is a self-service portal which allows visitors to schedule, reschedule, and cancel appointments.
Make a virtual or in-person appointment on VERA. You will receive email confirmation of your appointment.
When you visit, please bring a current, unexpired photo ID. Depending on the reason for your visit, you may need to bring additional these documents and information about you and your dependents:
Documents
- A copy of your discharge or separation papers (DD214)
- Copies of relevant medical records
Personal information
- Your social Security number
- Direct deposit information
Information about your dependents
- Dates of birth
- Social Security numbers
We can help you find out what documents to bring to your visit. We can also request documents for you. Call the office for more information.
The Columbia Regional Office is located on the same campus as the William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.
View a map of the Columbia VA Health Care System campus
Visitor Parking: Free
- Note: the gated parking lot is for employees. Visitors should continue driving until they reach the Regional Office entrance to access visitor parking
Campus Shuttle: Free
- Shuttle services are available to transport visitors between the Dorn VA Medical Center and the Columbia Regional Office (and other campus locations).
- Shuttle Service Phone:
Public Transportation: Bus
- Route 45 of the COMET Central Midlands Transit system will take you to the VA Medical Center campus, near the hospital Main Entrance (Building 100).
- From Building 100, you can use the free Campus Shuttle (Phone:
) to reach the Columbia Regional Office.
- Visit the COMET website for more information about bus routes and stops
In the spotlight
VA accredited representatives
VA-accredited representatives can help you file a claim or request a decision review.
Protect your benefits and avoid unlawful fees.
Get responsible, qualified help from a VA accredited representative.
Columbia Fiduciary Hub
The Columbia Fiduciary Hub is responsible for 20,000 beneficiaries located in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.
For more information, call the Fiduciary Contact Center at
Columbia Regional Contact Center
The Columbia Regional Contact Center (RCC) is one of 10 contact centers assisting Veterans and their families who call
Veteran benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can guide you through the disability compensation process. We can help you understand your eligibility, start a claim, or complete your paperwork. If you’ve already filed a disability claim or requested a decision review, we can help you check the status. If you already receive disability benefits, we can help address any payment issues.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with disability compensation benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits, find the right school or training program, or get career counseling.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Education Benefits
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you learn about eligibility for VA home loans and request a VA home loan Certificate of Eligibility (COE). If you have a service-connected disability, we can help you find out if you’re eligible for housing grants.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help requesting a COE or filling out paperwork
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
VA Home Loans
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran who’s homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, we can help. We can connect you, or a Veteran you care about, with resources throughout VA or in your community. This includes health care, case management, supportive services, and other resources.
Get connected
We can help you find and learn about resources and services
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Homeless Veteran Care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you learn about VA life insurance options for Veterans and families—and the benefits you’ll receive with each plan. We can also help you apply for life insurance or file claims for benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for life insurance benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Life Insurance
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re a Veteran or service member who experienced military sexual trauma (MST), we can help with benefits-related questions and with filing benefits claims. We can also update you on the status of claims you’ve already filed. Our MST outreach coordinators can help you find and access VA services and programs.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help with an MST-related claim
Our MST outreach coordinators can help you file a claim, request a decision review, or assist with other MST-related benefits and services.
Appointments
Make an appointment using our online scheduling service, VERA
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you apply in advance to be buried in a VA national cemetery. This can help make the burial planning process easier for your family members in their time of need.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, and fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Pre-Need Burial Planning
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’ll help you achieve your job and career goals. We can connect you with one-on-one support, counseling, and training. If you have a service-connected disability that limits your ability to work or prevents you from working, we can help you explore your options. Our Veteran Readiness and Employment (VR&E or Chapter 31) program can help with learning new skills, finding a new job, starting a business, getting educational counseling, or returning to your former job.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
The counselor handles their own scheduling of appointments and will be available either in-person, by phone, or virtual for the participant.
Veteran Readiness & Employment
VRE
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
The counselor handles their own scheduling of appointments and will be available either in-person, by phone, or virtual for the participant.
Charleston Out-Based160 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29424 Veteran Student Center Room B-24
VRE
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Get help applying for benefits and services
We can help you understand the VR&E support-and-services tracks for education and employment.
Appointments
The counselor handles their own scheduling of appointments and will be available either in-person, by phone, or virtual for the participant.
VRE
Greenville Out-Based800 E. Washington St Greenville, SC 29601 Suite G
VRE
Service Hours
- Mon. Appointment only
- Tue. Appointment only
- Wed. Appointment only
- Thu. 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Fri. Closed
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
If you meet certain service, income, and disability requirements, we can help you apply for monthly pension payments.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for Veterans Pension benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Family member and caregiver benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you apply for Veterans burial allowances to help cover burial, funeral, and transportation costs. We can also help you apply for certain memorial items to honor the military service of a Veteran or Reservist.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for burial benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you apply for VA education benefits for family members, including Dependents’ and Survivors’ Educational Assistance (Chapter 35) and the Fry Scholarship. We can also help you apply to use transferred Post-9/11 GI Bill benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for education benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Education Benefits
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re the surviving spouse, child, or parent of a service member who died in the line of duty, or the survivor of a Veteran who died from a service-related injury or illness, we can help you learn about eligibility and apply for VA survivor compensation.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Service member benefits
Select a topic to learn more.
If you have a service-connected condition, you can file a claim for disability benefits 180 to 90 days before you leave the military. We can guide you through the disability compensation process. If you've already filed a claim, we can help you check the status. If you need help with the IDES process, we may refer you to your Physical Evaluation Board Liaison Officer (PEBLO) and a VA Military Services Coordinator (MSC) to assist and advise.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help applying for benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you understand eligibility, gather required documents, fill out paperwork, check claim status, update direct deposit, and more.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life, understand the benefits you’re entitled to, and enroll. We can also help restart your benefits, file claims, and connect you with programs that offer mental health services, education, and career counseling.
Get help applying
We can help you restart benefits, enroll, or file a claim.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Returning Service Member Care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can help you prepare for the move from military to civilian life by learning about VA benefits that you may be eligible for. We can also help you find out which time-sensitive benefits to consider when separating or retiring.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Learn how to access VA benefits
Our benefit counselors can help you with understanding which VA benefits you may qualify for and when to apply.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
VA Transition Assistance Program
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Other services
Select a topic to learn more.
We can help you find and download VA letters and documents that include information about your benefits.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get a copy of a VA letter
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
If you receive VA disability compensation, pension, or education benefits, we can help you update your direct deposit information. You’ll need your bank’s routing number and account number to make the updates.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Get help changing your direct deposit information
Our benefit counselors can help you fill out paperwork or address any payment issues.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We’re here to support you if someone close to you has died or you’re adjusting to a difficult life change. We can connect you to counseling and other support, such as outreach and referral services to family members.
Get support
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment.
Grief and Bereavement Counseling
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We can connect you with a VA-recognized Veterans Service Organization or approved representative who can file a claim, decision review, or appeal on your behalf.
Manage your benefits online
You always have the option to apply for and manage your VA benefits online.
Find responsible, qualified representation
Our benefit counselors can help you learn about the services available through Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and find an accredited representative.
Appointments
Appointments are made through the individual VSOs. Please contact them for more information.
Disabled American Veterans
American Legion
Paralyzed Veterans of America
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Disabled American Veterans
American Legion
Paralyzed Veterans of America
Veterans of Foreign Wars
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Can't find the service you're looking for?
Call our VA benefits hotline at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 711). We’re here 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.
