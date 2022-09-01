Locations

Main location

Columbus, OH Vet Center Address 855 Bethel Road Columbus, OH 43212 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 614-257-5550 Hours Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sat. Closed

Closed Sun. Closed

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Columbus, OH Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Columbus, OH Vet Center - Delaware Located at Delaware County Veterans Service - Historic Courthouse 91 North Sandusky Street Ground Floor Delaware, OH 43015 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 614-257-5550 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbus, OH Vet Center - Marion Located at American Legion Post #584 142 Olney Avenue Marion, OH 43302 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 614-257-5550 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Columbus, OH Vet Center - Newark Located at Licking County Veterans Service Commission 935 Buckeye Avenue Newark, OH 43055 Directions (Google Maps) Phone 614-257-5550 Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

