RN Job Fair

When:

Thu. Aug 11, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

West Haven VA Medical Center

Courtyard - Between Buildings 1 and 2

Cost:

Free

Candidates must bring an updated resume, two references and two forms of legal ID. Timed interviews will occur on site.

Units looking for qualified experienced RNs:

  • Med/Surg Telemetry
  • Medical Emergency Room
  • Primary Care
  • CLC
  • Mental Health
  • Specialty Care

Openings in West Haven, Newington, Orange, New London, Winsted, and Danbury.

Requirements:

  • US Citizenship
  • Must have a current RN license and graduated from an accredited nursing school. Experience preferred in specialized areas
  • Application process completed using USA Jobs
  • Random drug testing may be required
  • Selective Service registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959
  • May be required to serve a probationary period
  • Must be proficient in written and spoken English
  • Selected applicants will be required to complete an online boarding process
  • Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, subject to such accommodations as required by law (i.e. medical, religious or pregnancy)

 

