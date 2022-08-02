RN Job Fair
When:
Thu. Aug 11, 2022, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Courtyard - Between Buildings 1 and 2
Cost:
Free
Candidates must bring an updated resume, two references and two forms of legal ID. Timed interviews will occur on site.
Units looking for qualified experienced RNs:
- Med/Surg Telemetry
- Medical Emergency Room
- Primary Care
- CLC
- Mental Health
- Specialty Care
Openings in West Haven, Newington, Orange, New London, Winsted, and Danbury.
Requirements:
- US Citizenship
- Must have a current RN license and graduated from an accredited nursing school. Experience preferred in specialized areas
- Application process completed using USA Jobs
- Random drug testing may be required
- Selective Service registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959
- May be required to serve a probationary period
- Must be proficient in written and spoken English
- Selected applicants will be required to complete an online boarding process
- Must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, subject to such accommodations as required by law (i.e. medical, religious or pregnancy)
