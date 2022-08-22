September Women Veterans Town Hall Forum
Women Veterans Town Hall
When:
Wed. Sep 21, 2022, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Open to all women veterans especially women currently not enrolled for care with VA Connecticut Healthcare System. Updates on eligibility, PACT Act, military sexual trauma services, housing assistance, and more.
For more information contact Dr. Tiesha Maddix, Women Veterans Program Manager at Tiesha.Maddix@va.gov or call 475-688-0173.
Note: Event link goes live shortly before meeting start time.
- Password: nN6T73PPQX@
- You can also join by phone: 1-404-397-1596 Code: 2763 173 4028