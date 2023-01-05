"Matters of the Heart" - Cardiac Wellness Education Series

Hosted by the VA Connecticut Cardiometabolic Prevention Clinic.

Are you at-risk for heart disease or have a family history?

Do you have high cholesterol, heart or vascular disease?

Did you have a heart attack or heart surgery?

Do you just want to learn how to stay heart healthy?

Join us for a 12-week online education series for men and women led by experts on topics related to your heart health. Topics include nutrition, blood pressure, cholesterol, sleep, stress, and sexual health. Come to 1 or all 12 sessions!

Click the link or join by phone at 203-432-9666. Meeting ID is 940 1829 7591

Questions?