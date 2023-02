Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall

Women Veterans Virtual Town Hall, March 15 at 6:30pm

Hosted by Dr. Tiesha Maddix, Women Veterans Program Manager. All women veterans encouraged to join to learn more about VA health care services and benefits. Ask questions via the chat. Join from any device with a web browser. For more information, contact Dr. Maddix at 203-932-5711 ext. 5402.

Join by phone:

Audio: 1-404-397-1596

Code: 2764 036 7761

Web link password: piJ3Ea5U2M*