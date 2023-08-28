Diabetes Self Management Education and Support (DSMES)

Diabetes Education

Diabetes Self Management Education and Support (DSMES) is a drop in group session that meets every Thursday from 10:00am - 12:00pm. Each week is a different topic, and each month the series repeats itself.

Week One: General Diabetes Overview

Week Two: Nutrition and Diabetes

Week Three: Benefits of Exercise/Diabetes and Eye Health

Week Four: Medication Overview/Problem Solving

To Join DSMES:

In person at the West Haven Campus, building 2, 1rst floor, room 1-300

Virtually: Visit https://veteransaffairs.webex.com and enter meeting number 1990 74 5196 and Password: Diabetes@2023

For more information, contact Karen Didomenico, MSN, RN, CDCES at 203-932-5711, ext. 1-5189.

