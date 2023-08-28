Diabetes Self Management Education and Support (DSMES)
Diabetes Education
When:
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTC
Repeats
Where:
West Haven campus, building 2, 1rst floor, room 1-300
Cost:
Free
Diabetes Self Management Education and Support (DSMES) is a drop in group session that meets every Thursday from 10:00am - 12:00pm. Each week is a different topic, and each month the series repeats itself.
Week One: General Diabetes Overview
Week Two: Nutrition and Diabetes
Week Three: Benefits of Exercise/Diabetes and Eye Health
Week Four: Medication Overview/Problem Solving
To Join DSMES:
In person at the West Haven Campus, building 2, 1rst floor, room 1-300
Virtually: Visit https://veteransaffairs.webex.com and enter meeting number 1990 74 5196 and Password: Diabetes@2023
For more information, contact Karen Didomenico, MSN, RN, CDCES at 203-932-5711, ext. 1-5189.
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTCAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTCAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTCAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTCAdd to Calendar