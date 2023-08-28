Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Diabetes Self Management Education and Support (DSMES)

Diabetes Education

When:

Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTC

Repeats

Where:

West Haven VA Medical Center

West Haven campus, building 2, 1rst floor, room 1-300

Cost:

Free

Diabetes Self Management Education and Support (DSMES) is a drop in group session that meets every Thursday from 10:00am - 12:00pm.  Each week is a different topic, and each month the series repeats itself.

Week One:  General Diabetes Overview

Week Two:  Nutrition and Diabetes

Week Three:  Benefits of Exercise/Diabetes and Eye Health

Week Four:  Medication Overview/Problem Solving

To Join DSMES:  

In person at the West Haven Campus, building 2, 1rst floor, room 1-300

Virtually:  Visit https://veteransaffairs.webex.com and enter meeting number 1990 74 5196 and Password: Diabetes@2023

For more information, contact Karen Didomenico, MSN, RN, CDCES at 203-932-5711, ext. 1-5189.

Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTC

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 14, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTC

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 21, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTC

Add to Calendar

Thu. Sep 28, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm UTC

Add to Calendar
See more events

Last updated: