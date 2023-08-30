Skip to Content
Drive Thru Patient Flu Shot Clinic (Newington)

When:

Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Where:

Newington VA Clinic

Tent area in the parking lot near the skating rink

555 Willard Avenue

Newington, CT

Cost:

Free

No appointment necessary. Open to all patients enrolled with the VA health care system.

 

Fri. Sep 15, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Fri. Sep 29, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Fri. Oct 6, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Fri. Oct 20, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

Fri. Oct 27, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:30 pm ET

