VETS ROCK

When:

Sat. Nov 11, 2023, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm ET

Where:

Mohegan Sun

1 Mohegan Sun Boulevard

Uncasville, CT

Cost:

Free

Veteran Service Organizations, Educational Services and companies looking to provide benefits to Veterans and military members will host tables and offer services.

A job fair hosted by Mohegan Sun will also be available during the expo to assist service members and their families in accessing career opportunities.

Yale New Haven Health will be providing complimentary flu shots to all attendees.

