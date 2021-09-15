Newington VA Clinic – campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the west:
Drive east on Interstate 84 to exit 39A (State Route 9 south)
Follow State Route 9 south to exit 29 (Ella Grasso Boulevard and State Route 175)
Turn left onto Ella Grasso Boulevard
Turn right at the traffic light following signs to State Route 175
Turn left at the traffic light onto State Route 175 east (Cedar Street)
Turn left at the third traffic light onto State Route 173 north (Willard Avenue)
Turn left at the second traffic light into the VA grounds
From the east:
Drive west on Interstate 84 to exit 39A (State Route 9 south)
Follow State Route 9 south to exit 29 (Ella Grasso Boulevard and State Route 175)
Turn left onto Ella Grasso Boulevard
Turn right at the traffic light following signs to State Route 175
Turn left at the traffic light onto State Route 175 east (Cedar Street)
Turn left at the third traffic light onto State Route 173 north (Willard Avenue)
Turn left at the second traffic light into the VA grounds
From the south:
Drive north on Interstate 91 to exit 22 onto State Route 9 north
Follow State Route 9 north to exit 29 (State Route 175)
Turn right at the traffic light onto State Route 175 east (Cedar Street)
Turn left at the third traffic light onto State Route 173 north (Willard Avenue)
Turn left at the second traffic light into the VA grounds
From the north:
Drive south on Interstate 91 and take exit 28 onto State Route 5 and State Route 15 south (Newington and Wethersfield)
Follow State Route 5 and State Route 15 south and take exit at Route 175 west (Newington and New Britain)
Turn right at the fifth traffic light onto State Route 173 north (Willard Avenue)
Turn left at the second traffic light into the VA grounds
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Newington VA Clinic
555 Willard Avenue
Newington, CT 06111-2631
Intersection: Willard Avenue and Sunset Road
Coordinates: 41°42'7.73"N 72°44'16.28"W