VA Connecticut Healthcare System Honored by AMA for Commitment to Well-Being of Physicians

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2026

West Haven, CT - VA Connecticut Healthcare System has earned Bronze level recognition in 2026 from the American Medical Association (AMA) as a Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program.

VA Connecticut is one of two organizations recognized at Bronze level in Connecticut, among a total of four recognized healthcare systems in the state.



“At VA Connecticut, we believe that supporting the well-being of our physicians is essential to delivering exceptional care to the Veterans we serve. This recognition from the AMA affirms the commitment of our teams, leaders, and well-being programs in creating an environment where clinicians can thrive. I am incredibly proud of the collective effort that made this achievement possible and remain dedicated to fostering a culture that prioritizes both clinician wellness and high-quality patient care,” said Dr. Huned Patwa, VA Connecticut HCS Chief of Staff.

The recognition from the country’s leading physician association honors health systems, hospitals and medical groups that prioritize proven methods to reduce burnout and enhance the professional fulfillment of doctors. Organizations that meet the rigorous criteria of the Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program are leaders in the national effort to transform healthcare work systems and address the root causes of burnout among care teams.

“Supporting physician well-being helps create better care for everyone,” said AMA President Willie Underwood III, MD, MSc, MPH. “Studies show that when physicians are supported, patients benefit from safer care, higher quality, and a better overall experience. Organizations recognized by the Joy in Medicine Program are leading the way by investing in workplaces that support physicians and help them deliver compassionate, high-quality care. The AMA is proud to honor these leaders for their commitment to physician well-being and healthier communities.”



VA Connecticut promotes physician and clinician well-being through dedicated leadership, programs, and committees, including the Chief Well-Being Officer, Director of Trainee Well-Being and Thriving, Organizational Health Council, Clinician Well-Being Committee, Colleague Support Network, and Schwartz Rounds.



Since its inception in 2019, the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program has recognized more than 250 organizations across the country. Recognition levels are valid for two years. This year, a total of 92 health organizations nationwide earned recognition with documented efforts to reduce system-level drivers of work-related burnout and demonstrated competencies in commitment, assessment, leadership, efficiency of practice environment, teamwork, and support.