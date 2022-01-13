West Haven Campus Parking Garage Environmental Assessment

PRESS RELEASE

January 13, 2022

West Haven , CT — This assessment was prepared to identify, analyze and document the potential physical, environmental, cultural, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the proposed construction and operation of a new parking garage at the West Haven campus.

The purpose of the proposed action is to provide increased on-site parking capacity to support the current and growing needs of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System West Haven campus. The proposed parking garage would provide approximately 282 additional parking spaces.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2022 and be completed in 2023. Once operational, the parking garage would provide additional on-campus parking for West Haven VAMC patients and visitors, and would reduce the need for off-site parking.