West Haven Parking Garage Updated Environmental Assessment

PRESS RELEASE

March 29, 2022

Print

West Haven , CT — VA Connecticut is planning to construct and operate a new four and one-half story parking garage on the grounds of the West Haven campus.

VA anticipates construction of the proposed parking garage would begin in 2022 and the facilities would open in 2023.

The purpose of the proposed action is to provide increased on-site parking capacity to support the current and growing needs of the West Haven campus. The proposed parking garage would provide approximately 282 additional parking spaces at the West Haven campus.

This environmental assessment (EA) has been prepared to identify, analyze, and document the potential physical, environmental, cultural, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA’s) proposed construction and operation of the new parking garage