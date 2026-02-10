Ms. Rachel Witmer has served as interim Associate Director at VA Connecticut since January 2025. Ms. Witmer previously served as the Chief of Clinical Operations and Group Practice Service at VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS). Programs within the service line include Ambulatory Care and Group Practice, Patient Centered Management Module (PCMM), Veterans Equitable Resource Allocation (VERA), Healthcare Analytics, MyHealtheVet, Connected Care, eScreening, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI RNAs) and Health Informatics.

Ms. Witmer joined the VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) in July of 2018 as the Health System Specialist/Executive Assistant to the Chief of Staff. She began her VA career with the Clement J. Zablocki VA in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July of 2012 as a Graduate Healthcare Administrative Training Program (GHATP) Fellow and then completed a four-month detail at VA Central Office working for 10N (Network Support) within the Deputy Under Secretary for Health Operations and Management (DUSHOM). After completion of her administrative fellowship, she worked as the Administrative Officer for Medicine Service, and then transitioned to the role of Veterans Equitable Resource Allocation (VERA) Coordinator. In November of 2015, Ms. Witmer transferred to the Phoenix VA Health Care System as the VERA Coordinator and worked within Clinical Informatics.

Ms. Witmer graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in 2004 with a bachelor’s in marketing and finance, received her master’s in healthcare administration (MHA) from Saint Louis University in 2012, her American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) certification in 2018, and is a recent graduate of VHA Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) in 2024.