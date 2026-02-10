Sarah Baudoin MS, RD, CDN

Sarah has served at VA Connecticut since February 2023 as Chief of Nutrition & Food Service and Acting Associate Director. Prior to VA Connecticut, Sarah worked for the Hartford HealthCare system as System Director of Clinical Nutrition, as well as Director of Food and Nutrition Services. She is a registered dietitian by trade and is passionate about ensuring all veterans have access to adequate nutrition. Additionally, Sarah serves on the board of End Hunger Connecticut!, one of Connecticut’s leading anti-hunger organizations. She is thrilled to contribute to the VA’s service-oriented mission in her new capacity as Interim Associate Director. In her spare time, Sarah enjoys spending time with her husband, Kyle, and her two children, Isabelle and Evora.