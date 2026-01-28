Stephanie brings more than 28 years of nursing experience to her role as Associate Director for Patient Care Services. Stephanie has spent her career caring for patients, supporting nurses, and building teams where people feel seen, valued, and proud of the work they do.



Since earning her master’s degree from the University of Hartford in 2012, Stephanie has devoted her leadership journey to strengthening nursing practice, fostering engagement, and creating environments where nurses can grow and thrive. Before joining VA Connecticut, she served as Inpatient Nursing Director at The Hospital of Central Connecticut and earlier led Critical Care and Emergency Services at Bristol Health—where she helped guide the organization to Magnet designation and a culture of nursing excellence.



Stephanie joined VA Connecticut in 2020 and currently serves as Chief Nurse of Acute Care and Nursing Operations, overseeing the Emergency Department, Urgent Care, Case Management, Acute Care and Float Pool. She previously led Case Management, Community Care, and Telehealth, helping improve access, streamline care, and ensure Veterans receive the right care at the right time. Along the way, she has partnered closely with Nursing Service to support thoughtful policy development and meaningful operational improvements.



Stephanie leads with compassion, clarity, and purpose. As she steps into this new era of leadership, her focus remains rooted in what matters most- supporting nurses, strengthening teams, and delivering exceptional care to those who have served.