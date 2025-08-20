As the Acting ADPCS, Mr. Robidoux is Responsible for the Nursing services throughout all VA Connecticut for a 1a complexity health care system with an operating budget that exceeds $700 million and more than 3,200 employees who serve more than 59,000 unique Veterans in the Connecticut.

Mr. Robidoux began his VA career as a Critical Care Registered Nurse with the Florida VA Health Care System in 2008. He transferred to VA Connecticut in 2009 and worked as a staff nurse in both the MICU and SICU. In his over 17-year VA career he has served in various leadership roles. He is a certified mentor and is the executive sponsor for numerous hospital wide initiatives and construction projects. Prior to starting his career in the VA, he served as an active-duty paratrooper in the United States Army from 1992 to 2001. While serving in the Army he held many leadership positions and was honorably discharged from service in 2001.

Mr. Robidoux earned his undergraduate degree in Nursing from the University of North Georgia and his graduate degree in Nursing Leadership from the University of Hartford. He is a member of American Association of Critical Care nurses. Mr. Robidoux served 10 years in the Army as a US Army Paratrooper and is an active member in the Greater Hartford 82nd Airborne Association.