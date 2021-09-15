West Haven VA Medical Center – campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the north:
Follow Interstate 91 south to Interstate 95 south and take Exit 43.
At the end of the ramp, take a right onto First Avenue.
At the first traffic light, take a left onto Spring Street.
At the first traffic light, take a right onto Campbell Avenue.
Turn left at the blinking yellow light (approximately 1/2 block) into the VA grounds.
From the south:
Follow Interstate 95 north and take Exit 43.
At the end of the ramp, take a left onto Campbell Avenue.
Pass two traffic lights.
Turn left at the blinking yellow light into the VA grounds.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
West Haven VA Medical Center
950 Campbell Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516-2770
Intersection: Campbell Avenue and Dana Street
Coordinates: 41°17'3.57"N 72°57'26.28"W