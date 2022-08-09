Dayton VA Job Fair for Environmental Management Service (Housekeeping)
Job Fair
When:
Thu. Aug 11, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 305 Multi-Purpose Room
Cost:
Free
Open to Veterans and the public
4100 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428
(Masks must be worn inside of Building)
What to Bring:
Resume References (Phone and email for each reference)
Valid email address
Two forms of valid ID (driver’s license or state ID)
Social Security Card, DD-214, VA Disability Letter, Schedule A Letter (if applicable)
