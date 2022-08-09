 Skip to Content
Dayton VA Job Fair for Environmental Management Service (Housekeeping)

Job Fair

Open to Veterans and the public

Where:
Building 305, Multi-Purpose Room
4100 W. Third Street, Dayton, OH 45428
(Masks must be worn inside of Building)

When:
August 11, 2022
11:00am – 1:00pm and 4:00pm – 6:00pm

What to Bring:
Resume References (Phone and email for each reference)
Valid email address
Two forms of valid ID (driver’s license or state ID)
Social Security Card, DD-214, VA Disability Letter, Schedule A Letter (if applicable)

Full Time Jobs Available

