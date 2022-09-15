Annual Veterans Resource Fair

When: Mon. Sep 26, 2022, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET Where: Greene County Fairgrounds Dining Hall 120 Fairgrounds Rd. Xenia , OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

You are invited to join Green County Veterans' Services Annual Veterans Resource Fair

"Come, hear, and learn about The PACT Act."

The new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn bits and other toxic substances.

Veterans, spouses, families and loved ones of veterans are encouraged to attend this free event.



For more information please call (937)-562-6020