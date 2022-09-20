16th Annual Stand Down
When:
Fri. Sep 30, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Drive-Thru Stand Down
Please enter through the Gettysburg Ave. entrance and follow the signs
DO NOT DRIVE THRU THE CEMENTERY
Bus riders & on-campus Veterans will be served at the Picnic Shelter
All Veterans will receive a backpack with VA and community resource information, toiletries and winter items along with a food bag, military rain poncho, and snacks.
In the event of severe weather alternative date is Friday, October 14, 2022, 11am - 1pm
Bring VA ID or proof of Military ServiceSee more events