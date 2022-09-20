 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

16th Annual Stand Down

When:

Fri. Sep 30, 2022, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

Dayton VA Medical Center

Cost:

Free

Drive-Thru Stand Down
Please enter through the Gettysburg Ave. entrance and follow the signs

DO NOT DRIVE THRU THE CEMENTERY

Bus riders & on-campus Veterans will be served at the Picnic Shelter

All Veterans will receive a backpack with VA and community resource information, toiletries and winter items along with a food bag, military rain poncho, and snacks.

In the event of severe weather alternative date is Friday, October 14, 2022, 11am - 1pm

Bring VA ID or proof of Military Service

See more events

Last updated: