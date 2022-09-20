16th Annual Stand Down

Drive-Thru Stand Down

Please enter through the Gettysburg Ave. entrance and follow the signs



DO NOT DRIVE THRU THE CEMENTERY

Bus riders & on-campus Veterans will be served at the Picnic Shelter



All Veterans will receive a backpack with VA and community resource information, toiletries and winter items along with a food bag, military rain poncho, and snacks.

In the event of severe weather alternative date is Friday, October 14, 2022, 11am - 1pm

Bring VA ID or proof of Military Service