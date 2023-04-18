National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

Mark your calendars for the Annual National Cancer Survivors Day Event to be held on Friday June 2nd from 10am-3pm on the Dayton VA campus. There will be cancer walks each hour during the allotted time. There will also be a cookout, games, and door prizes. All are welcome to attend.

Come support our Veterans Celebration of Life Event.



Hourly Cancer Survivor Walks

10:00am – 2:00pm



Symposium & Vendor Fair

10:00am – 3:00pm



Boxed lunch

11:30am – 1:30pm

See all events