National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

When:

Fri. Jun 2, 2023, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Dayton VA Medical Center

Multipurpose Building 305

Cost:

Free

Mark your calendars for the Annual National Cancer Survivors Day Event to be held on Friday June 2nd from 10am-3pm on the Dayton VA campus. There will be cancer walks each hour during the allotted time. There will also be a cookout, games, and door prizes.  All are welcome to attend.

Come support our Veterans Celebration of Life Event.

Hourly Cancer Survivor Walks
10:00am – 2:00pm

Symposium & Vendor Fair
10:00am – 3:00pm

Boxed lunch
11:30am – 1:30pm

