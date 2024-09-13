Skip to Content

Screening of Honoring the Code, National Suicide Prevention Month Event

Screening of Honoring the Code at Dayton VA Medical Center in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month

When:

Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Where:

Building 305, Multipurpose Room

4100 West Third Street

Dayton, OH

Cost:

Free

Honoring the Code

Screening of movie with the filmmaker, Bob Waldrep, President and founder of Crosswinds Foundation. This is an event in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month.  

Veteran Suicide Prevention | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)

