Screening of Honoring the Code, National Suicide Prevention Month Event

Screening of Honoring the Code at Dayton VA Medical Center in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month
When:
Sat. Sep 14, 2024, 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Building 305, Multipurpose Room
4100 West Third Street
Dayton, OH
Cost:
Free
Honoring the Code
Screening of movie with the filmmaker, Bob Waldrep, President and founder of Crosswinds Foundation. This is an event in recognition of National Suicide Prevention Month.
Veteran Suicide Prevention | Veterans Affairs (va.gov)