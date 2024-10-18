Skip to Content

Veterans Day Celebration, Clark State College

Veterans Day Celebration at Clark State College, Dayton VA Medical Center Community Outreach will be providing VHA eligibility and enrollment information

When:

Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

570 E. Leffel Lane

Springfield, OH

Cost:

Free

Veteran resources are presented at this event.  Dayton VA Medical Center Community Outreach will be providing VHA eligibility and enrollment information, Clark County Veteran Service Commission and other Veteran Service Organizations will be in attendance.

