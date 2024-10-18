Veterans Day Celebration, Clark State College
Veterans Day Celebration at Clark State College, Dayton VA Medical Center Community Outreach will be providing VHA eligibility and enrollment information
When:
Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
570 E. Leffel Lane
Springfield, OH
Cost:
Free
Veteran resources are presented at this event. Dayton VA Medical Center Community Outreach will be providing VHA eligibility and enrollment information, Clark County Veteran Service Commission and other Veteran Service Organizations will be in attendance.